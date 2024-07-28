The RNC Compiles ALL the Headlines Labeling Kamala Harris 'Border Czar' and It's Legendary

The Revolution Will Not Only Be Televised, Watching Will Be COMPULSORY
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

Clearly, the Democrats know the border crisis is Kamala's Achille's heel. She was placed in charge of the border by Biden, did a horrific job, and now she is trying to flee from it. The RNC says 'not so fast'.

Advertisement

That's a whole lot of old headlines detailing Kamala being placed in charge of the border. If they were ALL wrong, why didn't the Biden administration correct them way back then. 

So, liars.

Now, they are all covering for one another.

Literally, everyone who isn't a Democrat.

He is always willing to lie on behalf of the party.

It's such a talent.

Pete needs to stay in his own lane, literally.

Advertisement
Advertisement
