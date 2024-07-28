The RNC Compiles ALL the Headlines Labeling Kamala Harris 'Border Czar' and It's Legendary

Clearly, the Democrats know the border crisis is Kamala's Achille's heel. She was placed in charge of the border by Biden, did a horrific job, and now she is trying to flee from it. The RNC says 'not so fast'.

That's a whole lot of old headlines detailing Kamala being placed in charge of the border. If they were ALL wrong, why didn't the Biden administration correct them way back then.

So, liars.

Now, they are all covering for one another.

Literally, everyone who isn't a Democrat.

He is always willing to lie on behalf of the party.

Pete Booty Juice doesn’t know the internet exists pic.twitter.com/LYL7l8kpfU — Critical Thinker (@KriticalThink3r) July 28, 2024

His ability to lie with such fluidity is quite remarkable. — J F Johnson (@jfjohnson26) July 28, 2024

It's such a talent.

Says a guy who can't protect our roads, our railways, and our bridges. — Tom Odell (@TomOdell) July 28, 2024

Pete needs to stay in his own lane, literally.