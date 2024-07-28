A Pretty Fly 'White Guy' Details Getting Thrown Out of the 'White Guys for Kamala' Group

Ever since the announcement Kamala Harris would be taking the place of Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, niche groups have been organizing to support her. One of those groups is 'White Guys for Harris'. Yes, this is real and not a joke. Matt Stoller of 'American Economics Liberty Project' was apparently added to a 'What's App' group for the 'White Guys'.

I got randomly put into white guys for Harris WhatsApp group and then was almost immediately thrown out after I said a whites only group was nuts. This is apparently common now. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 28, 2024

Apparently, you are not to question anything in the 'White Guys' group or you will get the boot. Typical commies.

Can you still use the drinking fountain they set up for volunteers of the group? — Matt Janiga 💥♻️ (@regulatorynerd) July 28, 2024

I got thrown out before I finished reading the rule book — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 28, 2024

Yo how do I join this? White boy summer about to ramp up — Sasha (@goodblood99) July 28, 2024

The logical endpoint of identity politics is segregation and strife. — Arno Sosna (@ArnoSosna) July 28, 2024

I'm trying to keep up. Is racism "brat" now? — Sam Rosenthal, Award Winning Online Safety EXPERT! (@SirSardonic) July 28, 2024

The Democrat’s identity is identity politics, the party couldn’t function without it — Mark (@MarkJam73395966) July 28, 2024

It’s obvious who the party of racism is, it’s who they’ve always been. — Osiona (@Osiona22) July 28, 2024

Whites Only Zooms are kkkraay kkkraaayyy. — Steve Faktor (@ideafaktory) July 28, 2024

don’t feel bad, Matt, it’s possible there was a different, innocuous reason, like maybe they don’t consider Jewish folk white or something — blighter (@blightersort) July 28, 2024

listen man the rules of the group are pinned right at the top, I had no choice but to bounce you — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) July 28, 2024

Try saying the same thing at a company with “employee affinity groups.” This stuff is endemic. — Chris {∜} (@ChrisFourOhFour) July 28, 2024

But when there's a "white guys for Trump" group suddenly it's problematic — first name last name (@JesseSingalsMom) July 28, 2024

These groups are approved long as your identity is oriented correctly to ̷t̷h̷e̷o̷r̷y̷ cult doctrine and it supports the current iteration of the cult hierarchical structure. https://t.co/aGiNFFaTR8 pic.twitter.com/PHnlpnL2Na — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) July 28, 2024

“White Men: Answer The Call” is such a weird slogan for progressives to adopt. https://t.co/QCPnvtBaSf — John Carney (@carney) July 28, 2024

There's only one political party in the USA that's overtly racist. And it's not the GOP. https://t.co/HbIh6nqTAg — @based_seattle🌲🇺🇸 (@based_seattle) July 28, 2024

Dems running an extremely normal show rn https://t.co/z2XVK2p2t5 — Bobby Panzenbeck (@Panzenbeck) July 28, 2024

The clowns are running the circus.