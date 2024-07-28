Engagement Farming Clown: Journalist WRECKED for Blaming Deaths of Druze Children on Israe...
Their Dad's Uncle's Cousin's Neighbor's Barber's Grocer's Banker's Dog's GOP Sister Is Vot...
X Users Don't Feel the Love After Biden Posts How He Gave 'Heart...
GET A GRIP! Megyn Kelly Just Goes OFF on the Scolds Shaming JD...
Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like...
'Will BLOW Your Mind': BOMBSHELL Video Exposes Kamala Harris/Democrats ActBlue 'Fraud Sche...
Go Home Kam-Kam, You're DRUNK: Transcript of Kamala Immigration/GOP Speech ACCIDENTALLY Hi...
Gets Even WORSE for Kamala Harris: Dems Were Calling on KAMALA to Step...
THIS Is Called a COUP! Obama Reportedly Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment 'With...
Kamala Asked About Working With GOP on the Border and OMG the Look...
YIKES! If Dems Call This Sad Little Pro-Kamala Get Together at The Villages...
Summer Olympics About to Be LIT As BREAKDANCING Becomes an Official Olympic Sport
Marketing Win: Athletic Brand Has Women Celebrating States That Blocked the Biden Harris...
Modern Nazis Triggered by Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris

A Pretty Fly 'White Guy' Details Getting Thrown Out of the 'White Guys for Kamala' Group

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on July 28, 2024
meme

Ever since the announcement Kamala Harris would be taking the place of Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, niche groups have been organizing to support her. One of those groups is 'White Guys for Harris'. Yes, this is real and not a joke. Matt Stoller of 'American Economics Liberty Project' was apparently added to a 'What's App' group for the 'White Guys'.

Advertisement

Apparently, you are not to question anything in the 'White Guys' group or you will get the boot. Typical commies.

That's a shame. 

This group sounds like the opposite of summer fun.

Just as Leftists intended.

Only if it's lime green.

Recommended

Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Same as it ever was. 

It sounds pretty racist, to be honest.

This is also a distinct possibility. Democrats are not fond of Jewish people these days.

Apparently, the first rule of white guys is they don't talk about white guys.

Thanks, Obama.

The Left would lose their minds.

Advertisement

That's apparently English with a visual, but good luck figuring it out.

Preach!

The clowns are running the circus.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RACIST VICE PRESIDENT WHITE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
'Will BLOW Your Mind': BOMBSHELL Video Exposes Kamala Harris/Democrats ActBlue 'Fraud Scheme' (Watch)
Sam J.
Engagement Farming Clown: Journalist WRECKED for Blaming Deaths of Druze Children on Israel Not Hezbollah
Amy Curtis
Kamala Asked About Working With GOP on the Border and OMG the Look on Mayorkas' Face is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Go Home Kam-Kam, You're DRUNK: Transcript of Kamala Immigration/GOP Speech ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious
Sam J.
X Users Don't Feel the Love After Biden Posts How He Gave 'Heart and Soul' to the Nation
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement