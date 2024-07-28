Based! Elon Musk Posts Epic Meme and Leftists are BIG Mad

Proof Elon Musk has been thoroughly 'red-pilled'? He starts posting 'what is a woman' memes. Heh.

They love telling me I can't talk about abortion, either, even though I have a uterus. It's because I hold the wrong views on it. 🙄 — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 28, 2024

Correct! Only people who believe in abortion up until the second the child leaves the birth canal are allowed to speak, according to their rules.

The natural lifecycle of a meme:



1. A good account on Twitter with 5,000 followers creates it.



2. Benny Johnson steals it.



3. Four months later it goes viral on Facebook via Russian bots, AI slop pages, and our nation’s greatest uncles.



4. Elon re-posts it on Twitter and… https://t.co/QWG0AI3Iuk — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 28, 2024

It is an oldie, but a goodie finding new life with Elon.

This is gonna end with Elon Musk ripping the Republican Party from the Right, isn’t it? https://t.co/iCbepRAsNT — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 28, 2024

It's going to end with Elon giving so much money to the Republican candidate they can't lose. Fingers Crossed!

Trans mania really is the lowest hanging fruit, when it comes to pointing out how insane and contradictory some of the dogma of the progressive Left has become. https://t.co/heZYnlsXo3 — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) July 28, 2024

There is so much crazy and there is plenty to address.

Elon is crushing it lately. 😆 https://t.co/GdQXOd2BHn — Riley Adam Voth (@rileyadamvoth) July 28, 2024

Elon scrolling through memes rn pic.twitter.com/PJa8rh9R6Y — Cloudz (@FamousCloudzz) July 28, 2024

elon too savage — Sat Singh (@_itsSat) July 28, 2024

He really is.

They can never make up their mind! — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) July 28, 2024

Thinking isn't their strong suit.

“But my inclusions..”



It’s so fun to make fun of these people. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 28, 2024

The memes in the replies were equally as good.

Real men defend innocent life. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) July 28, 2024

Guiltless Hypocrisy is their greatest asset. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) July 28, 2024

Notice they only want abortion after their moms let them live. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) July 28, 2024

Isn't that always the way.

Left in a nutshell — Jack (@jackunheard) July 28, 2024

“No uterus, no opinion.”



“Men can be women.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2024

Make it make sense.

Woke ideology is the worst thing that ever happened to this world 🤦‍♂️ — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) July 28, 2024

It's not even close.

One of the richest men in the world is reduced to a right wing pundit. — Lindon Matthew (@wadadli_albany) July 28, 2024

'Reduced to' or using his power and platform to advocate for conservative principles? Seeing one of the wealthiest men alive advocate for life and what is right should be inspiring.