Based! Elon Musk Posts Epic Meme and Leftists are BIG Mad

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on July 28, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Proof Elon Musk has been thoroughly 'red-pilled'? He starts posting 'what is a woman' memes. Heh.

Correct! Only people who believe in abortion up until the second the child leaves the birth canal are allowed to speak, according to their rules.

It is an oldie, but a goodie finding new life with Elon.

It's going to end with Elon giving so much money to the Republican candidate they can't lose. Fingers Crossed!

Sam J.
There is so much crazy and there is plenty to address.

He really is.

Thinking isn't their strong suit.

The memes in the replies were equally as good.

Isn't that always the way.

Make it make sense.

It's not even close.

'Reduced to' or using his power and platform to advocate for conservative principles? Seeing one of the wealthiest men alive advocate for life and what is right should be inspiring.

