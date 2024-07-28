BOO-YAH! AOC Forced to Eat Her Words as Tucker's Podcast Soars to the Top of the Charts

VIDEO: If the Olympics Aren't Your Thing, Check Out THIS Gymnastics Performance Instead
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on July 28, 2024
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

In life, it's rarely a good idea to rejoice in the misfortune of others. AOC is learning that hard lesson this week. When Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox, AOC released a giddy video of how great 'deplatforming' is.

Looks like Tucker is going to be just fine, AOC!

Correct. Tucker was too big to fail. Unfortunately, other pundits don't have that luxury when folks like AOC take them down.

The people are beginning to realize it. There is still more work to do. Politicians and pundits ultimately answer to the citizens.

AOC believes she is always the center of attention and always the most aggrieved.

Not only is he back in the game, but he is leading the pack.

They are particularly tired of the corporate media being the messaging arm of the DNC.

If she meant it 'works in his favor', she was exactly right.

