BOO-YAH! AOC Forced to Eat Her Words as Tucker's Podcast Soars to the Top of the Charts

In life, it's rarely a good idea to rejoice in the misfortune of others. AOC is learning that hard lesson this week. When Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox, AOC released a giddy video of how great 'deplatforming' is.

Hours after Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News, AOC declared: "Deplatforming works"



Today, he became the #1 podcast. pic.twitter.com/WM9TDmeI4X — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 25, 2024

Looks like Tucker is going to be just fine, AOC!

AOC is right as a general statement — most people are not Tucker, who has the good fortune of being independently wealthy and well-connected.



When the average person gets deplatformed, that's the end of it — we saw this happen with many smaller right-wing commentators in the… https://t.co/RB65tWfKXn — ⚡☈ᴇᴠᴇɴᴀɴᴛ💀 (@revenant_MMXX) July 26, 2024

Correct. Tucker was too big to fail. Unfortunately, other pundits don't have that luxury when folks like AOC take them down.

We the people have always had the power. Now we’re realizing it 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/xCL9npeI0G — JP Sears (@AwakenWithJP) July 26, 2024

The people are beginning to realize it. There is still more work to do. Politicians and pundits ultimately answer to the citizens.

If you still think legacy media is still relevant you must be a political hack. https://t.co/fCoJwRd5mG — Laissez-faire enthusiast🏴⚡ (@stephenituruka) July 28, 2024

If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you ever could imagine https://t.co/S3PXLENMS3 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) July 26, 2024

It's funny how public figures talk about death threats as if it's something specifically unique to them as an individual, and not a just a common characteristic of being a public figure.



I'm not a fan of Tucker, but her receiving death threats really has nothing to do with him.… https://t.co/HFGRWsuEAj — M4ntis (@segmentaryupsu1) July 26, 2024

AOC believes she is always the center of attention and always the most aggrieved.

A year after Tucker @TuckerCarlson was fired from @FoxNews , he surpasses @joerogan on @Spotify becoming the #1 podcast in America showing that in this era of media manipulation, American Citizens are in dire need of the unfiltered truth.



"...and then she said 'deplatforming… https://t.co/Hg0fXSG7Jl pic.twitter.com/RL4LYSHzPT — Noooomeme (@Noooo_meme) July 26, 2024

Hey @AOC did you know Tucker is #1 now?

Tucker Carlson remains the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness & groupthink

He is an American treasure with an awesome intellectual capacity.

He is an articulate communicator and genuine to the core.

So glad he is back in the game. https://t.co/AQTkeQ15Ud — Dick Smith (@TECNORECRUITER) July 26, 2024

Not only is he back in the game, but he is leading the pack.

people are tired of 'curated' media by woke people https://t.co/3Qc5TJwFjj — crowdturtle 🐢 (@crowdturtle) July 26, 2024

They are particularly tired of the corporate media being the messaging arm of the DNC.

Hey everybody @AOC was actually correct about something. Deplatforming works....Tucker is now number 1 on spotify. https://t.co/zri6Lv2NB0 — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) July 26, 2024

If she meant it 'works in his favor', she was exactly right.