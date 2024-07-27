Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From...
Kamala Harris -- Who Ran on Fracking Ban in 2020 -- Now Says...
Remember the 'Performance Enhancer' @JoeBiden Pitched Before the Debate? Let's Follow the...
Stop Making COVID a Thing: The Hill Tells Us Strict Mask, Vaccine Mandates...
Sen. Ron Johnson Assures Dan Bongino He'll Address This at the Upcoming Secret...
FBI Walks Back Testimony About Trump Shooting 'After Director Wray Fed the Conspiracy...
Friday Night News Dump: Biden Administration Pays Peter Strzok and Lisa Page TWO...
The Empress's New Clothes: Do Not Despair the Election, Kamala Is Weaker Than...
Buyer Beware: Divided Ohio Supreme Court Says Boneless Wings Can, In Fact, Contain...
FIGHT! Trump Announces Plans to Hold Another Rally in Butler, PA
WATCH: Kamala Is All in on Defunding the Police, 'Upending the System' and...
BANANA REPUBLIC: 40 Former DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris for President
In a Terrible Blow to 'Ear Truthers' the FBI CONFIRMS President Trump Was...
Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater...

LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has a Chance

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on July 27, 2024
meme

Apparently, all the glowing coverage the Harris campaign has received after unburdening the Democratic party of Joe Biden has gone to her head. She thinks she has a chance in Florida.

Advertisement

Florida Democrats this weekend will begin doing the groundwork to harvest the state's 30 presidential electoral votes for Vice President Kamala Harris in November and deny former President Donald Trump a second term.  

Sunday marks 100 days to Election Day, and Democrats will rally around that milestone in cities from Pensacola to Miami with a series of training sessions, phone banks, an ice cream social and a mile-long golf cart caravan. 

On Friday, the campaign kicks off a “100 days of action weekend” to mobilize a surge of volunteers that appeared after Harris became a presidential candidate. 

The idea is to build community among the newcomers and expand the Democrats' base, according to Florida Democratic Party officials and Harris campaign staffers.

Recommended

Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From Battle of Wounded Knee
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Don't tell them.

Too bad the election laws in Florida are now ship shape and there is no cheating. 

DeSantis encourages them to spend money at Florida businesses while also taking a big 'L' come election day.

Advertisement

Any time the Democrats are wasting money is a good time to celebrate.

Tags: ABORTION DEMOCRAT FLORIDA KAMALA HARRIS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From Battle of Wounded Knee
Amy Curtis
Sen. Ron Johnson Assures Dan Bongino He'll Address This at the Upcoming Secret Service Hearing
Doug P.
Kamala Harris -- Who Ran on Fracking Ban in 2020 -- Now Says She Won't Ban Fracking, per Campaign Staffer
Amy Curtis
Stop Making COVID a Thing: The Hill Tells Us Strict Mask, Vaccine Mandates Would've Saved 250k Lives
Amy Curtis
Friday Night News Dump: Biden Administration Pays Peter Strzok and Lisa Page TWO MILLION DOLLARS
Aaron Walker
FBI Walks Back Testimony About Trump Shooting 'After Director Wray Fed the Conspiracy Theorists'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From Battle of Wounded Knee Amy Curtis
Advertisement