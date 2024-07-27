LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has a Chance

Apparently, all the glowing coverage the Harris campaign has received after unburdening the Democratic party of Joe Biden has gone to her head. She thinks she has a chance in Florida.

NEWS >> Kamala Harris campaign to launch Florida ground game this weekend — deploying 2,600+ volunteers.



“We are working for every vote in this state ... it’s one we are determined to win,” said @missburneysays, Florida State Director for the campaign.https://t.co/Pjlva5KmDN — Phillip Jerez (@PhillipJerez) July 26, 2024

Florida Democrats this weekend will begin doing the groundwork to harvest the state's 30 presidential electoral votes for Vice President Kamala Harris in November and deny former President Donald Trump a second term. Sunday marks 100 days to Election Day, and Democrats will rally around that milestone in cities from Pensacola to Miami with a series of training sessions, phone banks, an ice cream social and a mile-long golf cart caravan. On Friday, the campaign kicks off a “100 days of action weekend” to mobilize a surge of volunteers that appeared after Harris became a presidential candidate. The idea is to build community among the newcomers and expand the Democrats' base, according to Florida Democratic Party officials and Harris campaign staffers.

They’re already wasting resources in Florida https://t.co/Ib23DGajSZ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 27, 2024

Don't tell them.

This is hilarious.

I get trying to defend the 8 Dem House seats out of FL 28 members and even down ballot races from there...but the HARRIS campaign dumping resources like this is insanity.

It's 100% for the cheat. https://t.co/MyuRo0uoqH — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 27, 2024

Too bad the election laws in Florida are now ship shape and there is no cheating.

She ran one of the worst presidential campaigns in the modern era, and the decision to waste resources in Florida is not exactly a good sign things will be different. https://t.co/xNmBP2UA6h — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) July 27, 2024

Hey @KamalaHarris,



Definitely spend money in Florida. You absolutely have a chance to win here. Spend much and spend often.



Sincerely,@GovRonDeSantis 🐊 https://t.co/Acm0MNVO2I pic.twitter.com/K4XvgAncIp — Nate (@VolckersThesis) July 27, 2024

DeSantis encourages them to spend money at Florida businesses while also taking a big 'L' come election day.

"THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN WAS TERRIBLE, BUT THE HARRIS CAMPAIGN IS THE GREATEST THING EVER!"



The Harris Campaign as of now:

-Getting carpet bombed in the air waves

-Focused on terminally online issues

-Have done nothing but spam TikTok and other platforms with cringe

-Leaked memos… https://t.co/NJfhATIQqy — Real Political Data (@RealPData) July 27, 2024

There is no hope for Kamala to win Florida… literally it’s a zero percent chance. Why are they doing such a stupid thing and waste money? https://t.co/2YmOD0SdBj — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) July 27, 2024

Any time the Democrats are wasting money is a good time to celebrate.