Pike County Ohio Democratic Party Had an INTERESTING Picture of Kamala Harris

The Democrats have been fired up since they bullied Joe off the ticket and replaced him with Kamala. One county chapter showed their Democratic pride with a booth at a local fair this weekend.

Advertisement

So, the Pike County Democratic Party is displaying this at the Pike County (Ohio) fair. Look at the picture of “Kamala Harris”. Who…is THAT? 😂😂 Lord have mercy. They don’t even know who she is. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MOdVS5TNdl — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) July 27, 2024

That's an Asian woman and definitely not Kamala Harris. Heh.

HOW DO THEY NOT KNOW WHO SHE IS?!? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) July 27, 2024

It speaks to how little Kamala has done over the last 3 years when a Democratic party chapter is not even sure what she looks like.

So we have a response from the Pike County Democratic Party chair, demanding a “correction”. That’s not happening (the picture I posted was real), BUT I will share her response and let you decide for yourselves if you buy the explanation. (New picture & the original is below) https://t.co/cwIU0IPDec pic.twitter.com/UZuWbxKucd — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) July 27, 2024

A man took to Twitter to share the 'OOPS' and apparently the Democratic chair was not happy with him. At all. Amy was so rude to poor Darvio who was just trying to help. Also, she called him Darvin. His name is Darvio. Rude!

The humidity? So it was climate change… 🤔 — officially Angie (@plgrmsoul) July 27, 2024

Of course it was!

Lookin’ good, Judge Hoover! 💫 https://t.co/qI5kKJGrT1 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 27, 2024

The picture really belongs to a judge named Judge Hoover.

Was Kamala replaced?! 🤣 — Tracie John (@TracieJohn10) July 27, 2024

We have no indication the Democratic party has replaced Kamala like they did Joe, but anything is possible.

Is this for real? Omg — KJ 🇺🇸 (@Kdj55Kj) July 27, 2024

What on…..what? Do they not use Google?! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Elaine (@elbh) July 27, 2024

Maybe they don't want to be associated with her either. — CB64 (@CB64_LE) July 27, 2024

They're trying to trick low propensity voters apparently.

Well the Dems keep calling her an Asian American because she’s half Indian. — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) July 27, 2024

Where's my "dudes who can't tell minorities apart for Harris" hat? — Rummatumtums (@RummaTumTums) July 27, 2024

Did someone put that up as a prank?! Oh my lands 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) July 27, 2024

Let's hope that is the explanation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Pike County Republican Party is fully organized and ready to elect President Trump and J.D. Vance! https://t.co/hdqJUZRPTE pic.twitter.com/3o4lLaHcQy — Jordan L. (@JordanFanof43) July 27, 2024

Wonder if they have actual pictures of J.D. Vance or just some random other white dude?

This booth is really on the struggle bus.

OMG this is hilarious. https://t.co/dJp2HXzTJD — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 27, 2024

😂

She has so much momentum her own party doesn’t know what she looks like. https://t.co/YEZ29gdp9g — EJ 😊 (@erinhaust) July 27, 2024

Be nice or Amy might send us an ugly DM, too.