Pike County Ohio Democratic Party Had an INTERESTING Picture of Kamala Harris

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on July 27, 2024
meme

The Democrats have been fired up since they bullied Joe off the ticket and replaced him with Kamala. One county chapter showed their Democratic pride with a booth at a local fair this weekend. 

That's an Asian woman and definitely not Kamala Harris. Heh.

It speaks to how little Kamala has done over the last 3 years when a Democratic party chapter is not even sure what she looks like.

A man took to Twitter to share the 'OOPS' and apparently the Democratic chair was not happy with him. At all. Amy was so rude to poor Darvio who was just trying to help. Also, she called him Darvin. His name is Darvio. Rude!

Of course it was!

The picture really belongs to a judge named Judge Hoover. 

We have no indication the Democratic party has replaced Kamala like they did Joe, but anything is possible.

They're trying to trick low propensity voters apparently. 

Let's hope that is the explanation.

Wonder if they have actual pictures of J.D. Vance or just some random other white dude?

This booth is really on the struggle bus.

Be nice or Amy might send us an ugly DM, too.

