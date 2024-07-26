New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About

Cackling Kamala is really excited about taking away energy jobs and making all Americans have higher utility bills. It excites her so much she had to sing about it.
Here is Kamala Harris calling endorsing the socialist, job-killing Green New Deal AND calling for an "END to fracking once and for all."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2024
She's weak, failed, and dangerously liberal!pic.twitter.com/0udDlPt29G
Don't you feel inspired?
Kamala: "Climate change is the single greatest threat facing our world today... that's why I am committed to passing a Green New Deal... and finally putting an end to fracking once and for all" https://t.co/a3RkNabahi— JgaltTweets (@JgaltTweets) July 26, 2024
That's exactly what she said.
This should scare everyone gas prices will go through the roof they will flood your communities with illegals your sons and daughters will be raped and killed and get hooked on drugs. https://t.co/F3jSbgPzwn— Camron (@Camron70662138) July 26, 2024
Groceries and gas are already unaffordable and that will just make it so much worse.
Did The NEWS Show You This ?????? https://t.co/KHzeu1xXiI— Jennifer Dickson (@J_Dickson12) July 26, 2024
Commie-la https://t.co/It11LlUBYv— Marilyn James (@marijam39) July 26, 2024
Why is everything she does so cringey?😬— Truth Seeker🐭🇺🇸Wide Awake (@debbiesuetooo) July 26, 2024
Her other nickname should be 'Cringey Kamala'.
My state of Pennsylvania is not going to like this, at all.— Johnny Allwine (@AllwineJohn) July 26, 2024
What the frack, Kamala?
Democrat elites kicked out Biden and nullified a primary in order to nominate a blatant communist.— Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) July 26, 2024
It's starting to look that way.
Pay attention, Pennsylvania. Harris is going to turn the lights out on your state.— DP (@sovereignsats) July 26, 2024
the "New Green Grift".— glaziers dirt (@GlaziersDirt) July 26, 2024
That's a more honest name.
She will crush the energy industry and everyone associated with it.— Cindy (@womanowar) July 26, 2024
Dangerously communist.— Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) July 26, 2024
The green new scam and how is this possible when India, China, and others pollute our planet? In addition, at home, when there's trash all over our streets and more poverty that keeps helping this??— GhostRider46 (@GhostRiderPOTUS) July 26, 2024
It's all a scheme to part regular working people with more of their money to the benefit of the elite.
She’s an airhead!— Eddie L (@SaxmanNsc) July 26, 2024
She may be, but she is a useful one they are using to start charging you for everything you use, including your air.
The worst part and probably the source of her problems is that she is not very smart. She is not capable to running anything, certainly not our country.— Helen Robinson (@HelenRo39521159) July 26, 2024
There are so many problems with Kamala. Her incompetence is one of the biggest ones.
She's the gift that keeps on giving.— Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) July 26, 2024
A communist who despises regular Americans.
It's important Americans aren't fooled.
Fracking not fentanyl— Ben Martin🇺🇲✝️🗽 (@HCallahan44M) July 26, 2024
Yes, please and close the border!
