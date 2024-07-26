New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About

Cackling Kamala is really excited about taking away energy jobs and making all Americans have higher utility bills. It excites her so much she had to sing about it.

Here is Kamala Harris calling endorsing the socialist, job-killing Green New Deal AND calling for an "END to fracking once and for all."



She's weak, failed, and dangerously liberal!pic.twitter.com/0udDlPt29G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2024

Don't you feel inspired?

Kamala: "Climate change is the single greatest threat facing our world today... that's why I am committed to passing a Green New Deal... and finally putting an end to fracking once and for all" https://t.co/a3RkNabahi — JgaltTweets (@JgaltTweets) July 26, 2024

That's exactly what she said.

This should scare everyone gas prices will go through the roof they will flood your communities with illegals your sons and daughters will be raped and killed and get hooked on drugs. https://t.co/F3jSbgPzwn — Camron (@Camron70662138) July 26, 2024

Groceries and gas are already unaffordable and that will just make it so much worse.

Did The NEWS Show You This ?????? https://t.co/KHzeu1xXiI — Jennifer Dickson (@J_Dickson12) July 26, 2024

Why is everything she does so cringey?😬 — Truth Seeker🐭🇺🇸Wide Awake (@debbiesuetooo) July 26, 2024

Her other nickname should be 'Cringey Kamala'.

My state of Pennsylvania is not going to like this, at all. — Johnny Allwine (@AllwineJohn) July 26, 2024

What the frack, Kamala?

Democrat elites kicked out Biden and nullified a primary in order to nominate a blatant communist. — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) July 26, 2024

It's starting to look that way.

Pay attention, Pennsylvania. Harris is going to turn the lights out on your state. — DP (@sovereignsats) July 26, 2024

the "New Green Grift". — glaziers dirt (@GlaziersDirt) July 26, 2024

That's a more honest name.

She will crush the energy industry and everyone associated with it. — Cindy (@womanowar) July 26, 2024

Dangerously communist. — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) July 26, 2024

The green new scam and how is this possible when India, China, and others pollute our planet? In addition, at home, when there's trash all over our streets and more poverty that keeps helping this?? — GhostRider46 (@GhostRiderPOTUS) July 26, 2024

It's all a scheme to part regular working people with more of their money to the benefit of the elite.

She’s an airhead! — Eddie L (@SaxmanNsc) July 26, 2024

She may be, but she is a useful one they are using to start charging you for everything you use, including your air.

The worst part and probably the source of her problems is that she is not very smart. She is not capable to running anything, certainly not our country. — Helen Robinson (@HelenRo39521159) July 26, 2024

There are so many problems with Kamala. Her incompetence is one of the biggest ones.

She's the gift that keeps on giving.



A communist who despises regular Americans. — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) July 26, 2024

It's important Americans aren't fooled.

Fracking not fentanyl — Ben Martin🇺🇲✝️🗽 (@HCallahan44M) July 26, 2024

Yes, please and close the border!