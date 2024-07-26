New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About

No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on July 26, 2024
Twitchy

Cackling Kamala is really excited about taking away energy jobs and making all Americans have higher utility bills. It excites her so much she had to sing about it.

Don't you feel inspired?

That's exactly what she said.

Groceries and gas are already unaffordable and that will just make it so much worse.

Her other nickname should be 'Cringey Kamala'.

What the frack, Kamala?

It's starting to look that way.

That's a more honest name.

It's all a scheme to part regular working people with more of their money to the benefit of the elite.

She may be, but she is a useful one they are using to start charging you for everything you use, including your air.

There are so many problems with Kamala. Her incompetence is one of the biggest ones. 

It's important Americans aren't fooled.

Yes, please and close the border!

Tags: COMMUNIST FRACKING KAMALA HARRIS PENNSYLVANIA GREEN NEW DEAL

