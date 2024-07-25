Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title

If this is the talent portion of the show, it's really not impressive.

Miss Maryland Teen USA Sonia Krishan, a student at NYU, was arrested in the pro-Hamas riots in DC. She faces 5 charges, including defacing public buildings, violent behavior, and inciting violence. pic.twitter.com/K7jxfRtzn1 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

Remember when pageant queens had beautiful hair and make up and worked on behalf of charities? Those were the good old days.

Now known as Miss Maryland Teen Terrorist. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) July 26, 2024

Is that a new category like 'Best Smile' or 'Miss Congeniality'?

So much for wishing for world peace. https://t.co/uy14gt4JER — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 25, 2024

Miss Maryland Hamas 2024. https://t.co/rU1hbeV0hF — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) July 25, 2024

Please check her for a suicide bomber vest.

Can we say - strip her title from her?

If she participates in anti- American

Protests - she should not be allowed

Any benefit America has bestowed on her. https://t.co/jDm9IYhN9l — Jim (@greywild2205) July 26, 2024

It seems she is a poor representation of Maryland and its teens.

@MissUniverse @MissTeenUSA No one who burns the flag should be allowed to represent the country... https://t.co/XerCYdqfnq — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) July 25, 2024

Rather Miss Idiot https://t.co/2JtVg5gokQ — Sam Ash (@samash_72) July 25, 2024

That seems a more appropriate title.

Good.

Now watch sentencing.

Hopefully they do the equitable thing and give her a bigger sentence. https://t.co/ZZ1W7Lr2mm — logos over pathos 👌🏿- pro-republic 🇺🇸 (@3ph3m3r1s) July 25, 2024

That's if she gets any sentence at all.

Strip her of the title https://t.co/khjpgLSsP8 — PALoyalist (@LoyalistPa) July 26, 2024

is that the one who's a dude? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 25, 2024

No, that's the grown up Miss Maryland. Perhaps Maryland should take a little break from the pageant world for a bit.

I’m sure all charges will dropped at some point. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 25, 2024

It wouldn't be shocking.

The beauty beast — AniYehudi - ברוך (@AYehudi1948) July 25, 2024

Pretty on the outside. Sad what’s inside — Nunz (@nancy_gemma) July 26, 2024

But she's hot. The super liberal ones are always ugly. That's undercover and not fair! — Yuusko (@mountaindroppin) July 26, 2024

Proof even beautiful women can be infected by the Leftist mind worms.

Maybe she can be Miss Gaza next year? 👀 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

As if there is even such a place. Heh.

Her parents must be so proud. — Only in Florida (@colombo_lynn) July 25, 2024

She's probably a trust fund baby.

NYU. What a shock. — JDinJersey (@Jimbo4881113333) July 25, 2024

How about requiring her to wear a burkha around campus for a semester? That seems like a fitting punishment that might teach her something. — Contra Declinationem (@contradecline) July 25, 2024

Seems like a fair trade off.

NYU should be shut down until we figure out what the hell is going on. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) July 26, 2024

Don't send your children to ultra lib schools. It will lead to nothing good.