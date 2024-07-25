This Gen Zer Will Restore Your Hope in the Youth of America
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's...
Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool...
Kamala Harris is Too Conservative! Jill Stein Outraged Over Harris Condemning Hamas Thugs
This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses
Wikipedia Scrubs All Mention of Kamala as 'Border Czar' Now that Democrats Decreed...
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on...
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests...
They Can't Cover This Up: WI Voters Believe Kamala Harris Lied About Biden's...
Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags
BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal...
Dan Crenshaw and Others Raise the American Flag BACK Over Union Station but...
Trump Declares Victory Over Disgraced Biden, Will Jail Hamas Radicals!

Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Denise Malone/World of Wonder Productions

News broke today of a history making event with Kamala Harris participating. Perhaps breaking ground on a new monument or we've reached a new frontier of space? No, no, nothing like that. Instead, Kamala will be the first Presidential candidate to appear on a reality show. 

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris is making history in more ways than one this month. After breaking fundraising records after announcing her presidential campaign, Harris is making more history. TOP VIDEOS On July 25, Entertainment Weekly reported she will become the first sitting vice president in history to appear as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race. According to the reports, Harris will be a guest in RuPaul’s “Werk Room” during the All Stars 9 finale on July 26.

Honestly, it's surprising the drag show isn't being hosted at the White House.

Is it possible to get off this ride?

Pardon you, she's making 'Herstory'. Heh.

Recommended

Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's all too real.

It only seems fair!

To liberals, that's history.

A good guess, but not the show. Heh.

With Kamala as our leader, most definitely!

Advertisement

Leftists will never change.

For the sake of America, let's hope so.

Hollywood was able to force Biden out, and now they will do their best to ensure Kamala is in.

Tags: HISTORY KAMALA HARRIS POTUS TELEVISION VICE PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)
Amy Curtis
Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes
justmindy
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's Homeless Problem
Amy Curtis
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates
Amy Curtis
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests Were Made During Yesterday's Riot
Amy Curtis
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going) Amy Curtis
Advertisement