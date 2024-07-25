Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows

News broke today of a history making event with Kamala Harris participating. Perhaps breaking ground on a new monument or we've reached a new frontier of space? No, no, nothing like that. Instead, Kamala will be the first Presidential candidate to appear on a reality show.
Vice President Kamala Harris to make history with appearance on popular reality show https://t.co/zWuBk8YREK— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 25, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris is making history in more ways than one this month. After breaking fundraising records after announcing her presidential campaign, Harris is making more history. TOP VIDEOS On July 25, Entertainment Weekly reported she will become the first sitting vice president in history to appear as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race. According to the reports, Harris will be a guest in RuPaul’s “Werk Room” during the All Stars 9 finale on July 26.
Honestly, it's surprising the drag show isn't being hosted at the White House.
Just a reminder, we are living in a simulation… https://t.co/rlAWg4MAdn— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 25, 2024
Is it possible to get off this ride?
I like VP Harris, but the first VP to appear on some specific television show counts as “making history”? 🙄— A Mere Citizen (@jazz6stringfan) July 25, 2024
Pardon you, she's making 'Herstory'. Heh.
How is this campaign real lmao https://t.co/t9ewc42w6F— Poster Tubs (@PosterTubs) July 25, 2024
It's all too real.
So will @MTV be giving @realDonaldTrump equivalent access as a competing political candidates?@RuPaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/GruFHgZqer— 🇺🇸PORT🇺🇸🟠 (@PORTmetaXYZ) July 25, 2024
It only seems fair!
History you call it?— Save Bird Key Urgently (@GoLoveGlow) July 25, 2024
To liberals, that's history.
The Weakest Link?— zattroof ✝️ (@zattroof) July 25, 2024
A good guess, but not the show. Heh.
Of course, Kamala Harris is going to make history by appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Don’t forget that decency is on the ballot! pic.twitter.com/LTwlsXkY3a— John Giraldo (@JohnGiraldo15) July 25, 2024
Drag queens— MAX-Q (@TedCornwell) July 25, 2024
<1% of the population with a mental illness
We're doomed.https://t.co/ZgXYwskHUK
With Kamala as our leader, most definitely!
“Popular”— Wilson (@GoldieDubDub) July 25, 2024
Young children perform s*xual themed dances with drag queens at RuPaul's Drag Con as adults clap along and hand them cash tips.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2024
This is what RuPaul promotes and encourages.
Kamala just launched her Presidential campaign on RuPaul's Drag Race. pic.twitter.com/0yloshTEcy
Kamala Harris campaigns for President on RuPaul's Drag Race.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2024
RuPaul’s Drag Race has kids perform provocative dances for cash tips while dressed in drag and encourage kids to be drag queens.
YIKES pic.twitter.com/Ra1H7ZCeMW
Leftists will never change.
Sounds about right.— Town Square (@XTownSquareX) July 25, 2024
Hopefully it drags down her poll numbers.
For the sake of America, let's hope so.
Get ready for the entire entertainment community to rally behind Kamala just like they did for Hillary and Obama. https://t.co/aoQBWxvrHY— S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 25, 2024
Hollywood was able to force Biden out, and now they will do their best to ensure Kamala is in.
