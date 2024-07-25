Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows

News broke today of a history making event with Kamala Harris participating. Perhaps breaking ground on a new monument or we've reached a new frontier of space? No, no, nothing like that. Instead, Kamala will be the first Presidential candidate to appear on a reality show.

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris to make history with appearance on popular reality show https://t.co/zWuBk8YREK — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 25, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is making history in more ways than one this month. After breaking fundraising records after announcing her presidential campaign, Harris is making more history. TOP VIDEOS On July 25, Entertainment Weekly reported she will become the first sitting vice president in history to appear as a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race. According to the reports, Harris will be a guest in RuPaul’s “Werk Room” during the All Stars 9 finale on July 26.

Honestly, it's surprising the drag show isn't being hosted at the White House.

Just a reminder, we are living in a simulation… https://t.co/rlAWg4MAdn — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 25, 2024

Is it possible to get off this ride?

I like VP Harris, but the first VP to appear on some specific television show counts as “making history”? 🙄 — A Mere Citizen (@jazz6stringfan) July 25, 2024

Pardon you, she's making 'Herstory'. Heh.

How is this campaign real lmao https://t.co/t9ewc42w6F — Poster Tubs (@PosterTubs) July 25, 2024

It's all too real.

It only seems fair!

History you call it? — Save Bird Key Urgently (@GoLoveGlow) July 25, 2024

To liberals, that's history.

The Weakest Link? — zattroof ✝️ (@zattroof) July 25, 2024

A good guess, but not the show. Heh.

Of course, Kamala Harris is going to make history by appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Don’t forget that decency is on the ballot! pic.twitter.com/LTwlsXkY3a — John Giraldo (@JohnGiraldo15) July 25, 2024

Drag queens



<1% of the population with a mental illness



We're doomed.https://t.co/ZgXYwskHUK — MAX-Q (@TedCornwell) July 25, 2024

With Kamala as our leader, most definitely!

Young children perform s*xual themed dances with drag queens at RuPaul's Drag Con as adults clap along and hand them cash tips.



This is what RuPaul promotes and encourages.



Kamala just launched her Presidential campaign on RuPaul's Drag Race. pic.twitter.com/0yloshTEcy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

Kamala Harris campaigns for President on RuPaul's Drag Race.



RuPaul’s Drag Race has kids perform provocative dances for cash tips while dressed in drag and encourage kids to be drag queens.



YIKES pic.twitter.com/Ra1H7ZCeMW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2024

Leftists will never change.

Sounds about right.



Hopefully it drags down her poll numbers. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) July 25, 2024

For the sake of America, let's hope so.

Get ready for the entire entertainment community to rally behind Kamala just like they did for Hillary and Obama. https://t.co/aoQBWxvrHY — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 25, 2024

Hollywood was able to force Biden out, and now they will do their best to ensure Kamala is in.