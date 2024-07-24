Vile Pro Palestine Youth Protestors Release Maggots and Crickets into Netanyahu's DC Hotel
Twitter 'MOCKiavelli' Three Year Letterman Absolutely Owns Jen Rubin in Hilarious Exchange

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:10 AM on July 24, 2024
meme

Oh, Twitter, never change (we will never call you 'X'). Jen Rubin, former 'conservative' columnist turned left wing 'Karen', is very upset about how people address Kamala Harris.

You will call her 'Your Majesty' or else!

Twitter's very favorite troll master shot back with his own beef. 

As Rubin has zero personality or sense of humor, she didn't realize she WAS the joke.

How could she question this legend? Put some respect on his name!

Top that, Jen Rubin!

RFK, Jr. has a cure for brain worms, apparently.

Our king will not be disrespected.

Coach makes Twitter so much better.

Someone should tell Kamala she shouldn't use her first name on her own merchandise because Jen Rubin said so.

How does she keep her job?

Girl power!

