Twitter 'MOCKiavelli' Three Year Letterman Absolutely Owns Jen Rubin in Hilarious Exchange

Oh, Twitter, never change (we will never call you 'X'). Jen Rubin, former 'conservative' columnist turned left wing 'Karen', is very upset about how people address Kamala Harris.

Her name is Harris or VP Harris. News reports calling her "Kamala" may not be intentionally disrespectful or demeaning but that is how she is treated. It's wrong. — Jen "Denial Dooms Democracy " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 24, 2024

You will call her 'Your Majesty' or else!

I’ve always been deeply offended that people called Chipper Jones “Chipper” rather than just “Jones” — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 24, 2024

Twitter's very favorite troll master shot back with his own beef.

Spoken like a man who thinks this is a joke. Need I say more. Using a first name for women candidates has as much as a 10% swing in the polls. But thanks for proving by point. — Jen "Denial Dooms Democracy " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 24, 2024

As Rubin has zero personality or sense of humor, she didn't realize she WAS the joke.

Excuse me, but who the hell are you? I’m a licensed notary public and and a youth football coaching legend who owns over 750 DVDs. That collection also includes Head of State and Man of the Year, so don’t question me about presidential elections — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 24, 2024

I own Head of State on DVD. Delete your account https://t.co/vgew9GwgoG — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 24, 2024

How could she question this legend? Put some respect on his name!

He also has a waterbed and a Gatlinburg timeshare. — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 24, 2024

Top that, Jen Rubin!





The bubble these people live in is amazing https://t.co/M0PhNfgz2C — The Streeter (@thestreeter) July 24, 2024

LMAO! Jennifer Rubin is the best thing on twitter https://t.co/r6mxBY5kvY — Fitzy¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) July 24, 2024

RFK, Jr. has a cure for brain worms, apparently.

How can you possibly spend this much time on this website and be this bad at it https://t.co/c6ciZTvAC8 — Willy Buffalo (@WillyBuffalo) July 24, 2024

Let her know, Coach. https://t.co/yOQO0vBKac — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2024

Our king will not be disrespected.

Sir, I have no idea who you are. But this made me laugh so hard I wish I could follow you 1000 times. https://t.co/wBNAVjHpKh — Gary SanFilippo (@GarySanFilippo) July 24, 2024

Coach makes Twitter so much better.

Are you the name hall monitor? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 24, 2024

I’m reading this tweet while drinking my morning coffee from an official campaign mug https://t.co/nfda0g03iN pic.twitter.com/48PKuqlSf5 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 24, 2024

Someone should tell Kamala she shouldn't use her first name on her own merchandise because Jen Rubin said so.

Go tell that to Kamala and her team… you dumb loser pic.twitter.com/oL4pK0nJmq — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 24, 2024

How does she keep her job?

Mitt, Jeb, and Rand weep in sisterly solidarity. https://t.co/L00zQuekJ6 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 24, 2024

Girl power!



