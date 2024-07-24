The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed

Right after Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race last week, he endorsed Kamala Harris. After that, most major Democratic figures including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi fell in line. It became apparent Kamala would be 'installed' as their candidate without nary a vote cast for her. One very prominent Democratic family still has not endorsed, however, causing a bit of head scratching. The 'New York Post' says it knows why.

Obama doesn’t believe Kamala Harris can beat Trump, which is why he hasn’t endorsed her: Sources https://t.co/9sg9riOc4V pic.twitter.com/FA6jCQkJgq — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2024

Former president Barack Obama hasn’t endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential bid because he doesn’t think she can beat Donald Trump, according to a source close to the Biden family. Following Joe Biden’s shock resignation from the race on Sunday, and his immediate endorsement of the vice president, most of the Democratic elite have been quick to rally behind Harris — but Obama is a notable exception. “Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” the Biden family source told The Post. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.” The turning point for Biden, 81, came after his disastrous performance against Trump in a televised debate in Atlanta last month which, The Post first revealed, was part of an “elaborate set-up” to remove him from the race. But the source doesn’t have high hopes for a TV debate between Trump and Harris. When Biden was still in the race, a second debate was scheduled for September 10. “Wait until the debate… She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid,” the source said.

Welp, that would explain Barack and Michelle's lack of endorsement.

I don’t think he likes Kamala 🧐 on personal level — Wojciech Terebka 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@WojciechTerebka) July 24, 2024

It appears that way.

Let's face it. She's in the race to lose. They had to make a switch, or it would've been a complete embarrassment. They'd rather lose with her than Joe. It would have set them back for the next decade. — Colton Arneman (@Colt93N7) July 24, 2024

It has to be an outsider not a politician who can beat Trump — Adnan Belushi (@adnanbelushi) July 24, 2024

Maybe they should allow RFK to have the nomination then. Heh.

In order to win she needs to trash every policy she has since they’ve put all Americans in a really rough place and she will definitely have to answer why she failed at tackling the border and what she will do going forward to keep illegals out. She has a lot to do and a lot of… — CJ (@CSexton1224) July 24, 2024

Suggesting she says she doesn't believe any of the things she actually believes isn't going to help her either.

Exactly… he wants a process pic.twitter.com/WeiFjx1Fog — Pamela (@pamelakarnbach) July 24, 2024

Apparently, Barack will not get a process and he will have to accept a coronation.

He's right.



And I think he's gonna throw a wrench into plans for the convention. https://t.co/ejMVovHSyf — The Mad Shogun Aaron Alexander (@MrNamelessOne) July 24, 2024

Time will tell.