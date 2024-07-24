Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It...
Here's NBC News' Chuck Todd Saying Kamala Harris Was Put in Charge of...
Kamala Harris (Who Received ZERO Votes This Year) Says People Have the Power...
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Burn American Flag While Yelling 'Allahu Akbar'
The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick...
Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her...
It's Not Just Anti-Israel, It's Anti-AMERICAN: Protesters Remove American Flags Outside DC...
'Quite Bloodthirsty': Sen. Elizabeth Warren Points to Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishmen...
CNN Stunned, Hopes Shattered, Polls & Ads Wreck Kamala's Chances!
RADICAL: Watch Kamala Harris Say U.S. Should Follow Australia and Confiscate Guns
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
COVER UP: GovTrack Tells Axios to Hold Its Beer, ERASES Kamala's Record As...
Sigh! Bette Midler is Once Again Cosplaying as an Oppressed Woman
More Proof of Life: Biden Says It's Great to Be Back at the...

The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

Right after Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race last week, he endorsed Kamala Harris. After that, most major Democratic figures including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi fell in line. It became apparent Kamala would be 'installed' as their candidate without nary a vote cast for her. One very prominent Democratic family still has not endorsed, however, causing a bit of head scratching. The 'New York Post' says it knows why.

Advertisement

Former president Barack Obama hasn’t endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential bid because he doesn’t think she can beat Donald Trump, according to a source close to the Biden family.

Following Joe Biden’s shock resignation from the race on Sunday, and his immediate endorsement of the vice president, most of the Democratic elite have been quick to rally behind Harris — but Obama is a notable exception.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” the Biden family source told The Post.

“Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.”

The turning point for Biden, 81, came after his disastrous performance against Trump in a televised debate in Atlanta last month which, The Post first revealed, was part of an “elaborate set-up” to remove him from the race.

But the source doesn’t have high hopes for a TV debate between Trump and Harris. When Biden was still in the race, a second debate was scheduled for September 10.

“Wait until the debate… She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid,” the source said.

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her Instead
justmindy
Advertisement

Welp, that would explain Barack and Michelle's lack of endorsement. 

It appears that way. 

Maybe they should allow RFK to have the nomination then. Heh.

Suggesting she says she doesn't believe any of the things she actually believes isn't going to help her either.

Advertisement

Apparently, Barack will not get a process and he will have to accept a coronation.

Time will tell.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRACY DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MICHELLE OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her Instead
justmindy
Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It Up With Biden (WH Transcript FTW!)
Doug P.
Here's NBC News' Chuck Todd Saying Kamala Harris Was Put in Charge of the Border
Brett T.
The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick Black Woman As VP
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris (Who Received ZERO Votes This Year) Says People Have the Power This Election
Amy Curtis
CNN Stunned, Hopes Shattered, Polls & Ads Wreck Kamala's Chances!
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her Instead justmindy
Advertisement