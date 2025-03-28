Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden Was NOT Well

During the time that Joe Biden was in office and still considered to be the presumptive Democrat nominee last year, the Dems and media gaslighting efforts about him being "sharp as a tack" and physically and mentally in great shape were off the charts. Biden's debate against Trump made the truth too obvious for the Dems to continue to try and cover up, and you know how it went from there.

Now, just over two months since Biden left office, we're reaching the "now the truth can be told" portion of the story.

There's a book coming out claiming that, behind the scenes, preparations were being made for Biden's early exit, however it might happen. Watch:

🚨NEW REPORT DISCLOSES THAT KAMALA STAFF PLANNED FOR BIDEN DEATH IN OFFICE STARTING IN 2023!



This has turned out to be one of the biggest political cover-ups of all time. pic.twitter.com/7ML7l5KYel — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2025

"One of the biggest political cover-ups of all time" and then some!

They thought he was going to die in office !?



Even Dems knew he was cooked but still trotted him out there in 2024



the Bidens (Jill really) are rumored to be angling to get back into the game and help rebuild the party.



What a mess https://t.co/BsQJkmvlq7 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 28, 2025

The Dem Party is a mess and from the looks of it they're determined to stay that way.

“Biden is completely capable”. Never forget how they tried to gaslight us. — Patriotic Panda 🐼 (@patriotthepanda) March 28, 2025

WOW, at least they DIDN'T plan to off him, well not that we know of yet that is! https://t.co/0k0UdEl0aT — Tacha (@Tacha61342797) March 28, 2025

The Dems ended up showing Joe the door for an early exit from the 2024 race, but now Jill's trying to get them back into the game.

