Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden Was NOT Well

Doug P. | 12:55 PM on March 28, 2025
Twitchy

During the time that Joe Biden was in office and still considered to be the presumptive Democrat nominee last year, the Dems and media gaslighting efforts about him being "sharp as a tack" and physically and mentally in great shape were off the charts. Biden's debate against Trump made the truth too obvious for the Dems to continue to try and cover up, and you know how it went from there.

Now, just over two months since Biden left office, we're reaching the "now the truth can be told" portion of the story.

There's a book coming out claiming that, behind the scenes, preparations were being made for Biden's early exit, however it might happen. Watch:

"One of the biggest political cover-ups of all time" and then some!

The Dem Party is a mess and from the looks of it they're determined to stay that way.

The Dems ended up showing Joe the door for an early exit from the 2024 race, but now Jill's trying to get them back into the game.

