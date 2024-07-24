Sigh! Bette Midler is Once Again Cosplaying as an Oppressed Woman

Twitchy readers know all too well what a weirdo lib Bette Midler actually is. The installation of Kamala Harris as the Democrat's candidate has really revved up her crazy.

Midler is a uber wealthy celebrity who has tremendous advantages everywhere she goes. She never worries about a bill, waits in line, travels in economy, drives herself, cleans her own house, makes her own food, but sure, she really is being oppressed. Let's have a pity party for Bette.

I distinctly recall people in the ‘90s watching Jerry Springer and saying there’s no way things could get any dumber. Totes adorbs. https://t.co/y968XK0JSQ — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 24, 2024

If it's dumb, Bette won't be far behind.

It’s funny that not a one of the women who post these would be wearing red. You get khaki or green Bette. https://t.co/fJOVEpYXQ9 — PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) July 24, 2024

If only Leftists would watch another show or read something besides 'Harry Potter'. Of course, J.K. Rowling has now stood up for the rights of REAL women, so they aren't allowed to read that book anymore.

The picture on the left looks like Bette.

Democrat women are hypocrites pic.twitter.com/zHZM6QRqTn — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 24, 2024

It’s just like the show and book - where the women defeated christofascists by posting geriatric memes and voted their way out of it. That’ll work. 👍 — Jay (@jayistoday2024) July 24, 2024

But, muh fragility! — A McG (@hotdgsxmochina) July 24, 2024

And vote for TRUMP! 🤣 — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) July 24, 2024

Bette forgets regular women grocery shop for their families and fill up their cars at the gas station, so the threats of taking away women's rights won't work this time.

To do what? Is this a late term Abortion thing again? — Bluesteel (@Backtheblue911) July 24, 2024

It's always about abortion and abortion only with these people.

Policy no longer matters, when the candidate has a vagina. — Cylan (@t3_sla) July 24, 2024

This show sucked — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) July 24, 2024

So does Bette's version.

They think if they say it enough, it might come true. No chance!

This is how democrat men keep yall? Like Hand Maidens tale? That sucks maybe yall should just vote republican so you can escape what ever that is — James Snider (@JamesSniderGOP) July 24, 2024

Truly! If their beta husbands treat them like this, they should have married a conservative man who respects his woman.

The Baby Killing Army Shall Rise! — Mr Horrible (@RickSky1967) July 24, 2024

Oh please. Sit down and shut up Bette.

But that does look like a liberal baby murderer. — Dusty🇺🇲 (@USABorn55) July 24, 2024

Bwahahaha. You won’t like how many of us vote, but ok. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 24, 2024

Absolutely! Many women are indeed going to vote, but it won't be for Kamala or any other Democrat.