Sigh! Bette Midler is Once Again Cosplaying as an Oppressed Woman

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Twitchy readers know all too well what a weirdo lib Bette Midler actually is. The installation of Kamala Harris as the Democrat's candidate has really revved up her crazy.

Midler is a uber wealthy celebrity who has tremendous advantages everywhere she goes. She never worries about a bill, waits in line, travels in economy, drives herself, cleans her own house, makes her own food, but sure, she really is being oppressed. Let's have a pity party for Bette.

If it's dumb, Bette won't be far behind.

If only Leftists would watch another show or read something besides 'Harry Potter'. Of course, J.K. Rowling has now stood up for the rights of REAL women, so they aren't allowed to read that book anymore.

The picture on the left looks like Bette.

Bette forgets regular women grocery shop for their families and fill up their cars at the gas station, so the threats of taking away women's rights won't work this time.

It's always about abortion and abortion only with these people.

So does Bette's version. 

They think if they say it enough, it might come true. No chance!

Truly! If their beta husbands treat them like this, they should have married a conservative man who respects his woman. 

Absolutely! Many women are indeed going to vote, but it won't be for Kamala or any other Democrat.

Tags: ABORTION BETTE MIDLER DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS WOMEN'S RIGHTS

