Grow Up! The New York Times Has Resorted to Making Up Scenarios of How Trump MIGHT Be Mean to Kamala

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:10 AM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

If there is one thing Donald Trump is going to do, it is sending reporters into fevered dream tailspins. It's as if he makes them lose all ability to think cognitively. The latest example is the 'New York Times' attempting to guess what offensive things Trump will say about Kamala. Let's be clear ... he has NOT said these things about Kamala. They just want to play psychic now.

Donald J. Trump and his political team spent nearly two years tailoring a campaign to defeat an old white male president who is conspicuously frail and who most Americans had told pollsters they doubted could handle another four-year term.

Suddenly, Mr. Trump faces a starkly different opponent: a vice president who is a Black woman, nearly 20 years younger, and who brings her own strengths and weaknesses but who adds new uncertainty into what had been a remarkably static race.

According to them, Trump is the problem, though. 

Maybe they can have their own 'Ask Cleo' 1-800 number to tell the future, as well. Has to be good for making some extra money. 

It's almost like they are not so fair and balanced.

Since they obviously can, maybe they can tell us when Joe Biden plans to show his face again.

Imagine getting butt hurt in advance of something someone MIGHT say. 

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES

