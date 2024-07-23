Grow Up! The New York Times Has Resorted to Making Up Scenarios of How Trump MIGHT Be Mean to Kamala

If there is one thing Donald Trump is going to do, it is sending reporters into fevered dream tailspins. It's as if he makes them lose all ability to think cognitively. The latest example is the 'New York Times' attempting to guess what offensive things Trump will say about Kamala. Let's be clear ... he has NOT said these things about Kamala. They just want to play psychic now.

Donald J. Trump and his political team spent nearly two years tailoring a campaign to defeat an old white male president who is conspicuously frail and who most Americans had told pollsters they doubted could handle another four-year term. Suddenly, Mr. Trump faces a starkly different opponent: a vice president who is a Black woman, nearly 20 years younger, and who brings her own strengths and weaknesses but who adds new uncertainty into what had been a remarkably static race.

According to them, Trump is the problem, though.

NYT is writing straight news stories about what Trump *might* say about Kamala Harris. https://t.co/oZHqaWVwOE — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 23, 2024

Maybe they can have their own 'Ask Cleo' 1-800 number to tell the future, as well. Has to be good for making some extra money.

It's almost like they are not so fair and balanced.

Since they obviously can, maybe they can tell us when Joe Biden plans to show his face again.

Future hoax underway. Now they’re not even bothering with taking Trump out of context, just saying he has the potential to say mean things. Harris will bring it up in the debate like it happened. https://t.co/L6Io8sgMWi — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) July 23, 2024

Imagine getting butt hurt in advance of something someone MIGHT say.

They’re attacking Trump for something he *might* do… 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/hcOthBxb9N — Joseph (@not_joseph7) July 23, 2024

They think their psychics, when they are actually psychopaths.

A whole write up about what Trump might say in The NY Times.



It’s so obvious this will be used in the myth building for Kamala and used against Trump going forward. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 23, 2024

For those who believed the press was going to start being tough on Democrats when all the leaks about Biden were happening, this is a good time for this reminder. If a Democrat is being dragged by the media, it is because the more powerful Democrats are done with that person and they want to humiliate that person into oblivion. Now that they are rid of Biden, it will be back to all love and puppies about Kamala.

The fact that he is mostly quiet while their world falls apart is totally unacceptable to them. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) July 23, 2024

They want him to be offensive so bad.