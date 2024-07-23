Alyssa Milano Shares a Weird Picture Crying Over Kamala

Maybe it's just your soul that is ugly and you're also crying.
I’m ugly crying. I love her so much. #Harris2024— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 23, 2024
The way liberals are acting like Kamala Harris is the best thing since sliced bread when none of them liked her two weeks ago is hilarious.
I do not understand this behavior for ANY politician. https://t.co/OTyZ4DrS8f— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) July 23, 2024
Particularly when they all assured us Joe Biden was fully competent and their candidate just 2 weeks ago.
lmfao what https://t.co/GvMB2lf5HP— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 23, 2024
He's still the president, and they're just going to pretend he's not until he's actually not. https://t.co/QLMHtdKjWo pic.twitter.com/jvmE6uy3DB— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2024
They forgot the poor man even existed.
Not a normal reaction to any politician. https://t.co/GIznEIYJrP— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 23, 2024
These people are legit insane https://t.co/T0VXxO2FGw— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 23, 2024
The ONLY politicians who deserve this kind of devotion are the dogs and cats who get elected as mayor in tiny towns. https://t.co/QXbCasCm1i— Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) July 23, 2024
I would definitely door knock for any doggo running for public office.
The day I claim to have cried about any politician, you’ll know my account has been hacked. https://t.co/wOKASQUbOM— Carl (@HistoryBoomer) July 23, 2024
You have never once cast a vote for her for President. No one has. https://t.co/PrOI70diiZ— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 24, 2024
Joe who? https://t.co/QLMHtdKjWo— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2024
How quickly they forget.
This isn’t a bit, they are really like this and it is sincere. https://t.co/Ay35CImQX5— James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) July 24, 2024
The mental illness is indeed, real.
We have a mental health crisis in this nation. https://t.co/fSolqF6RNJ— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 23, 2024
Vance and Harris combined can’t out-cringe this jewel of a tweet https://t.co/EwpgLOXECx— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 23, 2024
Good Lord, woman. You're no better than the people who worship Trump. Get out and touch grass. https://t.co/iolDRhJQAq— ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 23, 2024
Social Media was a huge mistake for so many people.
Before anybody tries to emulate Alyssa here, remember that she isn’t very bright… https://t.co/T87ZY8ANy6 pic.twitter.com/NA35TXip2N— Garrick I - Rex Britannia - Imperator Americae (@Boydesian) July 23, 2024
Never forget the crocheted mask.
This is mental illness on display https://t.co/qQ0sNKPkS9— Insane Cope (@InsaneCope) July 23, 2024
Not that we needed more evidence of your mental imbalance but thanks— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 23, 2024
This is embarrassing— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 24, 2024
Kamala loves criminals.— E. Perez (@eplatina9) July 23, 2024
At minimum, she longs to get them out on bail.
I’m ugly puking 🤮— Kristi 🇺🇸 (@kristi_from_tx) July 23, 2024
You, and everyone else with a brain.
Yikes. Although if she was my candidate, I’d cry too.— Susan (@OSUMeemz) July 24, 2024
Seek help— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2024
Immediately, if not sooner.
