Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many Agents as Trump on the Day He was Shot

Apparently, ahead of the Secret Service Director appearing before Congress tomorrow, Senator Grassley appears to have some major questions.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE: Internal Secret Service Docs Show Only Three Post-Standers Allotted to Trump Rally vs. 12 at Jill Biden's Event



Ahead of Secret Service Director Cheatle's Congressional testimony Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley presses her for answers in a letter sent yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/CuXkf5nZ2Y — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 21, 2024

It seems notable that Jill had four times the number of agents as Trump.

Cheatle and Mayorkas need to serve jail time for this. It was deliberate, and it was designed to allow exactly what happened: an assassination attempt on Trump. https://t.co/izN7TIeK2R — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 21, 2024

It is so outrageous.

Jill Biden decided a few days before July 13 to attend an Italian American dinner (as the 1st Italian First Lady she claimed). She spoke for about 5 minutes. https://t.co/RGxRC3x3yq — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 21, 2024

Biden/Mayorkas’ pathological TDS and MAGA hatred created an atmosphere of neglect for Trump’s security (as for RFK Jr’s) and ultimately led to this catastrophic failure by the USSS. Nobody at the top would have been surprised if Trump was assassinated. Que sera sera. https://t.co/91DVhlv7BT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 21, 2024

Even if it was not intentional, it does seem very negligent. Hopefully, Congress will be able to get some important answers.

exactly what I wrote the other day-This scandal reminds me of the event in 2 Sam 11 when King David stationed Uriah the Hittite in the front lines of the heaviest battle so he could get rid of him.

"But the thing that David had done was evil in the sight of the Lord." 2 Sam 11:27 https://t.co/jMq2bejpY6 — elizabethprata (@elizabethprata) July 22, 2024

You know how this works @SecretService .



The first conspirator who comes forward and testifies against. the rest gets a plea deal. The second won't nor will the rest. Don't be second.



The rest will get sentences up to the death penalty. https://t.co/dP4BCMcRJz — Pasquino Marforio (@Pasquinalle) July 22, 2024

It’s going to be extremely difficult to explain the logic and process for making these resource allocations. No disrespect to DHS/HSI field agents but they are not trained to provide the same level of security and protection for this type of event or protectee. https://t.co/KjVAvdlqWf — Ben Ruston Jr (@BenRuston1) July 22, 2024

Watching the aftermath of the shooting, it seems very clear the personnel protecting Trump did not have the same elite training as Secret Service agents.

The corruption is beyond anything I expected. We must vote these people out and Mayorkas and Cheatle deserve jail time. https://t.co/jlGSSA4J7S — John (@jfyuga) July 21, 2024

This is ridiculous. There has never in the history of the U.S. been an attempted assassination or kidnapping of a FLOTUS. Jill didn't need that many SS people at her event.https://t.co/C4lMZH1ehE — missiongirl (@missiongirl4) July 22, 2024

Twelve Secret Service agents for a First Lady making a five minute speech at an indoor location seems particularly excessive. There are major questions and the public deserves answers.