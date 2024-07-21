Where Are the Feminists? End Wokeness Asks Why They're Silent As Rape Cases...
Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many Agents as Trump on the Day He was Shot

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Apparently, ahead of the Secret Service Director appearing before Congress tomorrow, Senator Grassley appears to have some major questions. 

It seems notable that Jill had four times the number of agents as Trump.

It is so outrageous.

Even if it was not intentional, it does seem very negligent. Hopefully, Congress will be able to get some important answers.

Watching the aftermath of the shooting, it seems very clear the personnel protecting Trump did not have the same elite training as Secret Service agents.

Twelve Secret Service agents for a First Lady making a five minute speech at an indoor location seems particularly excessive. There are major questions and the public deserves answers.

