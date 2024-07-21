Rosie O' Donnell Believes There Are Maybe One Hundred Days Left of a Free America

The correlation between rabid leftism and mental illness is pretty high as a general rule. 'Comedienne' Rosie O'Donnell's absolute mental breakdown this weekend is a perfect example.

Advertisement

Honestly, this is very sad. It's clear this is a very unstable person.

This is the level of derangement and mental illness Dems have willfully subjected Americans to



Just so their elites can maintain a hold on power and fleecing America, they've psyoped half the country into thinking Democracy will end if their candidate loses



Death cult stuff https://t.co/d3z9nKpMNz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2024

Exactly. They've convinced their voters their very lives are at stake. It's sickening.

Complicated eyewear is a sign of mental illness. https://t.co/XgMBnK1bkw — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 21, 2024

"Democracy" isn't the people you like winning.



"Democracy" is when the people being governed get to vote in free elections to choose their leaders and determine their future.



Democracy includes results where you lose. https://t.co/r2XBxdKtvp — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 21, 2024

She seems to think 'Democracy' is only when Rosie is happy.

Me: Please Dems, let's make common cause to limit the power of govt so if someone like Trump is elected his ability to wreak havoc will be limited.



Dems: Eff off! We need that power for when our guys get elected so they can create a govt utopia.



Me: Choke on Trump, then. https://t.co/AHNpseAduQ — Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 21, 2024

Something to think about when BIden is making all these broad proclamations by executive fiat. The next time around, the other guy will do the same.

Amazing the stuff people can be talked into believing. https://t.co/edICR5yp2o — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 21, 2024

She needs more therapy, honestly.

It’s kind of reassuring to find out that all the people spouting Trump Derangement nonsense for years are in fact totally insane. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

She is completely melting down! Democrats are freaking out over Trump winning in November. I love it. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 21, 2024

If Leftists are upset, it is probably good for America.

This is what end stage Trump derangement syndrome looks like. I don't think there's any coming back from this. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 21, 2024

The complete epitome of TDS, unreal. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) July 21, 2024

Don't give up Rosie.



Move to France. Paris looks beautiful right now. pic.twitter.com/eNBnylbXJv — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 21, 2024

Advertisement

What a beautiful sight.

Relax Rosie, your world isn’t going to change. Ours will for the better. — Jim Thompson (@jimtexas681) July 21, 2024

why is she dressed for a steampunk festival — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) July 21, 2024

If people don't vote the way I like, democracy is dead! — Monika (@MonikaMusing) July 21, 2024

Serious TDS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2024

Her case is terminal. Send prayers for Rosie. She is crazy, but she still needs prayers.