Rosie O' Donnell Believes There Are Maybe One Hundred Days Left of a Free America

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on July 21, 2024
Evan Agostini

The correlation between rabid leftism and mental illness is pretty high as a general rule. 'Comedienne' Rosie O'Donnell's absolute mental breakdown this weekend is a perfect example.

Honestly, this is very sad. It's clear this is a very unstable person.

Exactly. They've convinced their voters their very lives are at stake. It's sickening.

She seems to think 'Democracy' is only when Rosie is happy.

justmindy
Something to think about when BIden is making all these broad proclamations by executive fiat. The next time around, the other guy will do the same.

She needs more therapy, honestly.

If Leftists are upset, it is probably good for America.

What a beautiful sight.

Her case is terminal. Send prayers for Rosie. She is crazy, but she still needs prayers.

