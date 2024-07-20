Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her

Members of Congress are offering their condolences after the death of Sheila Jackson Lee. One of her dearest friends in Congress, Rep. Zoe Lofgren joined in adding her own story of meeting Jackson Lee.

Sheila & I were elected to Congress the same year as Dem freshman in a class of just 13. Since then, we’ve sat side-by-side in cmte through good & bad times. She was committed to her family, her constituents, & to the cause of justice. She’ll be greatly missed. I’m in mourning. — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) July 20, 2024

Democrats in the comments were not content to let her have a moment to remember her friend. Many are very angry the elites of the DNC are trying to remove Biden from the ticket and they decided to use the comment section to let Lofgren know.

She wanted everyone to support Biden. She said so YESTERDAY! Honor her wish! Please! — Sarah blum (@sarahchblum) July 20, 2024

To be fair, it might not be a great idea to take political advice from a woman in immense pain on palliative care for her last hours of life.

Your a complete disappointment to the people of your district. — Tylie (@TylieTwo) July 20, 2024

She was ten times the woman & elected official you’ve shown yourself to be. If you really wanted to honor her memory, you would do what she did and stand beside President Biden and Vice President Harris rather than trying to backstab the 14 million people who voted for them. — C. Ratched, RN (@RN_Atheist) July 20, 2024

This is unhinged, honestly.

You are a traitor! I hope this is your last term! — Cheri Nicole (@cherinicolea) July 20, 2024

They're calling her a traitor on a memorial post for her friend simply because she recognizes the reality Biden is unable to do his job.

so many of you are deeply unwell. To do this in the replies of a tweet where Rep Lofgren is honoring her friend and colleague after she passed is disgraceful — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 20, 2024

Read the room-you've betrayed your voters and nobody wants to hear it. Congresswoman Lee's last public words were to support our nominee. As you don't want to do that please stay out of the way — Riding With Biden 2024 (@ProChoiceMike) July 20, 2024

Maybe make a separate post where you express your feelings about Lofgren, but this seems pretty tasteless.

The left having a normal one in the replies.



I mean, normal for those wing nuts. The rest of us are appalled. https://t.co/3DDnkP3u28 — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) July 20, 2024

Oh, it gets worse.

You Judas we don’t care about your opinion but you could follow Sheila in supporting our great @POTUS to honor her wishes https://t.co/pb2fdj3nbU — Fab (@fabthefrenchie) July 20, 2024

We've made it to the part of the show where we compare her to the betrayer of Jesus. Some folks need to touch grass.

I don't get why you would possibly do this right now regarding @POTUS it seems way off to me. You were in that committee finding evidence after evidence on trump. How dare you mess with this election at a time like this. It doesn't make any sense what so ever. Your smart wtf https://t.co/jztymIsKsq — Tracy xo 💙 (@tracygxo) July 20, 2024

Ratio the hell out of this in memory of Rep. Lee. Lofgren is a disgrace and should retire next term. Someone should primary her if she doesn’t. https://t.co/3AyYjuv8Zv — Urbex (@urbanexplorer35) July 20, 2024

This is not normal behavior.

Look at the replies… https://t.co/0QHgoY9qtw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 20, 2024

Oh, we did and they are a train wreck.