Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are...
Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in...
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination...
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our...
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the...
Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning...
Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike
In the Latest Attempt to Gaslight His Staff, Biden Instructs Them Not to...
Looks Like the Biden Campaign Found a Celeb Fundraising Replacement for George Clooney
NY Times Seems to Hope Everybody's Forgotten About the 'Cheap Fakes' Cover Dems/Media...
Joe Biden's Account Trying to Debunk Trump's Speech 24 Hours Later Is a...
Sen. Josh Hawley Found Out What It Took to Draw Attention From Authorities...
WATCH: ‘Man’ Who Let Joe Biden Creep on His Daughter Goes the Full...
Now, It's Personal: Rachel Maddow Smears J.R.R. Tolkien and Lord of the Rings...

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on July 20, 2024
Senate Television via AP

Members of Congress are offering their condolences after the death of Sheila Jackson Lee. One of her dearest friends in Congress, Rep. Zoe Lofgren joined in adding her own story of meeting Jackson Lee.

Advertisement

Democrats in the comments were not content to let her have a moment to remember her friend. Many are very angry the elites of the DNC are trying to remove Biden from the ticket and they decided to use the comment section to let Lofgren know.

To be fair, it might not be a great idea to take political advice from a woman in immense pain on palliative care for her last hours of life.

Recommended

Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination Attempt on Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is unhinged, honestly.

They're calling her a traitor on a memorial post for her friend simply because she recognizes the reality Biden is unable to do his job.

Maybe make a separate post where you express your feelings about Lofgren, but this seems pretty tasteless. 

Oh, it gets worse.

Advertisement

We've made it to the part of the show where we compare her to the betrayer of Jesus. Some folks need to touch grass.

This is not normal behavior.

Oh, we did and they are a train wreck.

Tags: DEAD DEMOCRAT DNC SHEILA JACKSON LEE JANUARY 6

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination Attempt on Trump
Doug P.
Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning As POTUS
Amy Curtis
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our Freedoms (Again)
Amy Curtis
Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in the Race
Brett T.
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the 'Affordable Care Act'
Doug P.
Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination Attempt on Trump Doug P.
Advertisement