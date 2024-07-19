You've Heard of 'Snakes on a Plane' ... Introducing the Far More Terrifying SACK on a Plane

Years ago, the movie 'Snakes on a Plane' was released and scared the pudding out of half the flying public.

🎬 ‘Snakes on a Plane’ starring Samuel L. Jackson opened in theaters 15 years ago today, August 18, 2006 pic.twitter.com/YPpWEWZJvS — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) August 19, 2021

Well, today, an even more frightening sight was photographed on a plane by a 'Financial Times' Editor.

Bag of the guy next to me on the plane. pic.twitter.com/8nwSM9k5Pf — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) July 19, 2024

This duffel bag struck fear in the heart of poor Edward.

Good Christ. They've even got swag — maureen (@maureen1255) July 19, 2024

I would ask to change seats and say I don't feel safe. — julia duffy (@mybadauditions) July 19, 2024

Could the FBI be called to the plane?

I’d be kicking my shoes off and eating a bean and raw onion sandwich — JHarr (@JHarr00) July 19, 2024

That'll show them!

Hope you asked him a of questions. Then ask if he will continue to fly when air traffic controllers—you know, subject specialists in the administrative state—are fired and replaced with political operatives. — Leslie McC (@LeslieM3355) July 19, 2024

Yeah, please berate your seat partner. That's a great way to get removed forcibly off the plane.

Are you okay? Do you need someone to call TSA or DHS? — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) July 19, 2024

Maybe someone should call his Mommy.

Okay? Are we policing individuals luggage now? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 19, 2024

This is a Leftist. They don't think conservatives deserve to live or fly in peace.

And you're taking pictures of people's luggage, That's kind of creepy, Donald Trump has in no way endorsed that project, it's the media that is infatuated with it, but I guess you got to get away from the Russia , Russia, Russia crap, well except for MSNBC they're still at it — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) July 19, 2024

The Media has to latch onto something to make Trump and conservatives the big bad monsters.

Did the bag's owner spit on you or just mind his own business while you announced your bigotry on the internet? — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 19, 2024

How are we supposed to win if they proudly celebrate their fascist coup and we only dare to quietly take photos? — Dimitri Nabokoff (@DimitriNabokoff) July 19, 2024

This is apparently the Democrat's version of toning down the rhetoric and lowering the temperature.

Is his name Donald by any chance? He might be wearing a menstrual pad on his ear — Kevin D. (@Fillinusername) July 19, 2024

What a dork Trump is to wear a sterile bandage on his ear after being shot? What a goober, right? Why didn't he just walk around letting germs into an open wound.

Are you literally shaking RN? — Phil Isophical (@Roll0_Tomasi) July 19, 2024

He's likely breaking out in a cold sweat.

Project 2025 will make sure all on board luggage fit under passenger seats https://t.co/EVuUuF2UTm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2024

Can it also guarantee nosy neighbors won't take pictures of your tote bag and post it on the internet?

Buy him a drink. https://t.co/UYXz3aLxsb — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 19, 2024

Fake news reporter is terrified of a travel bag. Democrat mental illness is everywhere. https://t.co/zcDZdDO2W7 — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) July 19, 2024

It's rampant.