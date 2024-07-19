Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame...
You've Heard of 'Snakes on a Plane' ... Introducing the Far More Terrifying SACK on a Plane

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:35 PM on July 19, 2024
Twitchy

Years ago, the movie 'Snakes on a Plane' was released and scared the pudding out of half the flying public. 

Advertisement

Well, today, an even more frightening sight was photographed on a plane by a 'Financial Times' Editor.

This duffel bag struck fear in the heart of poor Edward.

Could the FBI be called to the plane?

That'll show them!

Yeah, please berate your seat partner. That's a great way to get removed forcibly off the plane.

Maybe someone should call his Mommy.

Advertisement

This is a Leftist. They don't think conservatives deserve to live or fly in peace. 

The Media has to latch onto something to make Trump and conservatives the big bad monsters.

This is apparently the Democrat's version of toning down the rhetoric and lowering the temperature.

What a dork Trump is to wear a sterile bandage on his ear after being shot? What a goober, right? Why didn't he just walk around letting germs into an open wound.

Advertisement

He's likely breaking out in a cold sweat.

Can it also guarantee nosy neighbors won't take pictures of your tote bag and post it on the internet?

 It's rampant.

