The Wife of 'The Washington Post' Columnist Max Boot Indicted for an Astonishing Reason

Some very interesting news came across the Twitter feed of 'Reuters Legal' today.

Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA and White House NSC employee, was indicted on charges of advocating South Korean policies, disclosing non-public US information, and facilitating access for South Korean officials in exchange for luxury goods https://t.co/be3EQnARX4 pic.twitter.com/MOxWfwiG2R — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 17, 2024

While that alone is compelling, the story gets even more interesting.

Terry is married to the journalist in the fedora, Max Boot, a columnist at the 'Washington Post'. Longtime 'Twitchy' readers recognize that name from frequent articles we've published about his nonsense like here and here. As you can see, Boot is a real fan of Joe Biden.

WaPo journo Max Boot was married to an unregistered foreign agent who was just indicted hahahahahaha https://t.co/Pnq0MNRnxy pic.twitter.com/TGoqOlTHFc — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 17, 2024

The saying 'they are doing what they accuse their enemies of' is certainly the case with Boot. While he's calling Donald Trump a 'Russian Agent' with literally no evidence, his wife is allegedly a foreign agent, herself. Who says fiction is better than reality?

Max Boot, one of the chief purveyors of the "Russian asset" narrative, is married to an unregistered foreign agent? And she has been indicted for selling access, accepting bribes, sharing non-public info with South Korean officials, etc.?



That ... you couldn't write that. https://t.co/7gkfFVbWD6 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 17, 2024

The stories write themselves.

The thought of it is disgusting, honestly.

Wow. Raises a lot of questions for Max Boot, who is supposedly very intelligent and savvy https://t.co/ccI8ZYeoff — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 17, 2024

Congress must subpoena the entire WaPo staff and the FBI must open an investigation immediately. https://t.co/5FhRqxIqSE — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 17, 2024

It's only the right thing. Heh.

Guess Max Boot is going to get the Boot to GITMO https://t.co/jZfF6MCofj — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 17, 2024

He'll be working on the chain gang.

Max Boot accused Trump and many others in Trump’s orbit of being foreign agents over and over. https://t.co/2jKMdfDvrE pic.twitter.com/pdrVyYDPoe — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) July 17, 2024

He doth protest too much.

It’s very satisfying when a sanctimonious idiot like @MaxBoot who daily accuses Trump of being some Russian spy, based on nothing, turns out to be a national security risk.



Karma. https://t.co/N0RFYQUQNx — Rhett Bise 🍢🍢 (@herotransform8n) July 17, 2024

Oh, Karma ... she is a cold hearted lady.

Well, this confirms that Max had some base knowledge when he saw Russian spy around every corner during the Trump Administration- https://t.co/GwDNhqSdYT — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 17, 2024

Maybe it was hos own guilty conscience all this time, allegedly.