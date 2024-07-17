The Wife of 'The Washington Post' Columnist Max Boot Indicted for an Astonishing Reason

And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on July 17, 2024
Townhall Media

Some very interesting news came across the Twitter feed of 'Reuters Legal' today.

While that alone is compelling, the story gets even more interesting. 

Terry is married to the journalist in the fedora, Max Boot, a columnist at the 'Washington Post'. Longtime 'Twitchy' readers recognize that name from frequent articles we've published about his nonsense like here and here. As you can see, Boot is a real fan of Joe Biden.

The saying 'they are doing what they accuse their enemies of' is certainly the case with Boot. While he's calling Donald Trump a 'Russian Agent' with literally no evidence, his wife is allegedly a foreign agent, herself. Who says fiction is better than reality?

And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information Than Rachel Maddow
Brett T.
The stories write themselves.

The thought of it is disgusting, honestly.

It's only the right thing. Heh.

He'll be working on the chain gang.

He doth protest too much.

Oh, Karma ... she is a cold hearted lady.

Maybe it was hos own guilty conscience all this time, allegedly.

