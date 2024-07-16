The Widow of Hero Corey Comperatore Reveals She Has Spoken with President Trump

The events of Saturday and the attempted assassination of President Trump left our nation shaken. One family, in particular, will feel the reverberations of that day for the rest of their life. The family of American patriot Corey Comperatore is forever changed. President Trump was able to speak with his widow today.

JUST IN: The widow of Corey Comperatore has received a call from President Donald Trump after her husband was shot at the PA rally.



"He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead," Helen Comperatore said.



Helen told Trump that her… pic.twitter.com/AidZKYaypO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2024

His widow shared yesterday President Biden had attempted to reach out to her, but she chose not to take his call as that is what she felt her husband would want.

Our hearts go out to them and all victims of this shooting.

As a monthly donor to Tunnel To Towers, I think @Tunnel2Towers should pay off any mortgage for Mr. Comperatore’s family. How about you @CollinRugg ? Wonderful organization btw https://t.co/3pPDxvzavm — IchaDOG Crane ᛤ $DOG 🕹️ $Rcade ᛤ (@ChrisWi17651722) July 16, 2024

As Mr. Comperatore served as a First Responder, that would be wonderful to see.

Bless the Comperatore family and God bless all of those who have donated to help them.