The Widow of Hero Corey Comperatore Reveals She Has Spoken with President Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The events of Saturday and the attempted assassination of President Trump left our nation shaken. One family, in particular, will feel the reverberations of that day for the rest of their life. The family of American patriot Corey Comperatore is forever changed. President Trump was able to speak with his widow today.

His widow shared yesterday President Biden had attempted to reach out to her, but she chose not to take his call as that is what she felt her husband would want.

Our hearts go out to them and all victims of this shooting.

As Mr. Comperatore served as a First Responder, that would be wonderful to see.

Are the lips of 'The Lincoln Project' dudes moving? If so, they're lying.

There are very sick and evil people in the world.

He also lived as a hero.

What a beautiful way to honor his memory. Also, as we vote, we should all send up a prayer for his family's peace.

Bless the Comperatore family and God bless all of those who have donated to help them.

