A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her Son Due to Biden's Open Border

During the 'Everyday Americans' portion of tonight's RNC line up, American Mom Anne Funder told the story of losing her son to poisoning by fentanyl.

The raucous room was almost silent listening to Anne share her heart and her loss.

As the camera scanned the crowd, there was hardly a dry eye in the house as other parents felt her pain.

Close the border and protect America's children.

Anne did all the right things. She was involved in her child's school. She had the conversations about saying no to drugs. It was a one time terrible mistake and her son was dead.

Of course, there had to be some Democrats who stuck up for Biden and preferred to blame the victim rather than blame Joe for not securing this country for its youngest citizens.

Here's an idea! Perhaps our leaders should enforce the laws and kids won't be exposed to dangerous substances seeping through the border.

Of course, like any Mother who loses her child too soon, she likely goes through all the 'what ifs' everyday. No mother can be with her child every second. We should be able to depend upon our elected officials to help keep our families safe. Biden and his Border Czar, Kamala, failed.