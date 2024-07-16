The DNC Quietly Makes Plans to Force Joe Biden Down Their Voter's Throats Whether They Like Him or Not

The DNC is doing their level best to quell the call to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Scoop w/ @HansNichols



The DNC is quietly steaming ahead with plans to technically nominate Biden weeks before the party's convention



Current plan: train state party chairs next week on electronic voting

voting likely to open on Jul 29 and end by Aug. 5https://t.co/atecpNHDh4 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 16, 2024

The Democratic National Committee is quietly steaming ahead with plans to technically nominate President Biden weeks before the party's convention next month, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's the latest effort by Biden's team to stamp out the Democratic rebellion that's been pushing for the president to step aside since his bad performance in the June 27 debate. Once Biden receives votes from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates, it will become exceedingly difficult to remove him from atop the Democratic presidential ticket.

The DNC's current plan is to train state party chairs next week on how to conduct the electronic voting in a secure way. The window for voting is likely to open on July 29 and conclude by Aug. 5, according to people familiar with the matter.

If the working plan for a "virtual roll call" holds, Biden just has to outlast his party's critics for about two more weeks.

For the 81-year-old Biden, time finally may be on his side. What they're saying: "We look forward to nominating Joe Biden through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago in August alongside the 99 percent of delegates who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket," Jamie Harrison, the chairman of the DNC, told Axios is a statement.

Clearly, the DNC does not have faith in Biden's performance over the next few weeks and wants to get this set in stone before he has any further gaffes.

They have to.



If the DNC changes horses now, it becomes their fault if the candidate loses to Trump. If they stay with Biden, it’s Biden’s fault for not letting them pick a better candidate. https://t.co/iWq5jpGcxX — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 16, 2024

This is what they call being between a rock and a hard place.

Joe Biden is a healthy President the DNC has complete faith in which is why we’re trying to lock in his nomination a month early for no reason https://t.co/jxnN8vf0ms — Joel Wertheimer (@Wertwhile) July 16, 2024

There is nothing to see here. Look away!

Defending democracy by jamming in their fumbling incumbent with a record low approval rating. #PassTheTorch #PassTheTorchJoe https://t.co/LhXVEWzMwP — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 16, 2024

This looks like 'Dems in Disarray'!

So disgusting to see the @DNC turn a blind eye to the clear continued messaging from polling that approximately half of Democrats think the President should step aside and that two-thirds of Democrats are not enthused with the President as the Dem nominee. https://t.co/W5jOP8FDx8 — Ben Griffith (@Ben_the_Twin) July 16, 2024

Clearly, the DNC just doesn't care about the will of their voters. Sad!

Biden & the DNC deserve the loss at this point. This is not needed, and is entirely meant to legally tie the party that polling shows a vast majority of Democrats (not to mention Americans) don't want and won't elect.



Truly embarrassing, and we'll all suffer for it. https://t.co/AYe4Kir1LI — John T (@TMROJ) July 16, 2024

Womp, womp! This is 'Leftism' in action. Your leaders in the elite class know what is best and will pick your leaders for you. Perhaps this will wake some Democrats up out of their stupor.