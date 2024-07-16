Adam Schiff Caught Saying What Worried Democrats are Thinking
The DNC Quietly Makes Plans to Force Joe Biden Down Their Voter's Throats Whether They Like Him or Not

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:30 AM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The DNC is doing their level best to quell the call to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. 

The Democratic National Committee is quietly steaming ahead with plans to technically nominate President Biden weeks before the party's convention next month, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's the latest effort by Biden's team to stamp out the Democratic rebellion that's been pushing for the president to step aside since his bad performance in the June 27 debate.

  • Once Biden receives votes from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates, it will become exceedingly difficult to remove him from atop the Democratic presidential ticket.
  • The DNC's current plan is to train state party chairs next week on how to conduct the electronic voting in a secure way. The window for voting is likely to open on July 29 and conclude by Aug. 5, according to people familiar with the matter.
  • If the working plan for a "virtual roll call" holds, Biden just has to outlast his party's critics for about two more weeks.
  • For the 81-year-old Biden, time finally may be on his side.

What they're saying: "We look forward to nominating Joe Biden through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago in August alongside the 99 percent of delegates who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket," Jamie Harrison, the chairman of the DNC, told Axios is a statement.

Clearly, the DNC does not have faith in Biden's performance over the next few weeks and wants to get this set in stone before he has any further gaffes.

This is what they call being between a rock and a hard place.

There is nothing to see here. Look away!

This looks like 'Dems in Disarray'!

Clearly, the DNC just doesn't care about the will of their voters. Sad!

Womp, womp! This is 'Leftism' in action. Your leaders in the elite class know what is best and will pick your leaders for you. Perhaps this will wake some Democrats up out of their stupor.

Tags: CANDIDATE DEMOCRAT DNC JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

