Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning Down the Rhetoric

Apparently, the Democrats didn't really ever intend to 'tone down the rhetoric' and 'turn down the temperature' if this march at the RNC is any indication.

The March on the RNC is now underway in Milwaukee. Protesters are chanting, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” pic.twitter.com/WUZsMRpGDG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 15, 2024

So, they are still calling Republicans 'fascist' and members of the KKK. Isn't that just lovely?

Don't you feel the warm fuzzies?

If Trump wins, these people are going to burn cities to the ground. https://t.co/WnADDkWrYs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024

The same thing they do anytime they don't get their way. They are toddlers with weapons and more resources to throw destructive tantrums.

You can’t unify with people who repeatedly link Trump and his supporters to fascism and the KKK. https://t.co/KmUmXihdhj — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 15, 2024

Leftists have made Republicans into monster like caricatures. They don't even see conservatives as people. There is no way to be in a respectful dialogue with people who don't even value your humanity.

Notice how those "extreme right-wing" people the media warned us about are STILL not protesting, burning buildings, destroying property, etc? https://t.co/yPpzb87fGh — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 15, 2024

They never are. Businesses and authorities know they won't either, and that is why they don't even plan for right wing riots.

Anyone have an overhead of the perimeter showing protest zones to venue? https://t.co/fblqsOdIdP — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 15, 2024

Hopefully, very far way from Republicans.

the unity is going great you guys!! https://t.co/fzjAaEbiwr — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) July 15, 2024

It’s Monday don’t these losers have jobs?? https://t.co/ntvox2ZDNw — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 15, 2024

This is their job. Left wing agitators are well funded.

Flying foreign flags! After J13 good luck getting any where close! https://t.co/0L0R3ztwE6 — Callsign_ Lorax (@CallsignLorax09) July 15, 2024

I feel like there was better security at the 2016 convention. Cleveland was basically locked down for us. https://t.co/CKwIuJIoku — Kathy Ponce (@Kathy4Texas) July 15, 2024

Wow unity, by DNC. Where are the protestors rioting after Trump was shot?? https://t.co/ZBlgAh6cGo — Tony (@tbenz1221) July 15, 2024

this should do the trick...to the marchers, very effective use of time 🙄 https://t.co/QDvgWQn085 — SW FL Guy (@GuyInSarasota) July 15, 2024

Absolutely! This will definitely bring peace to the Middle East.

Supporters of Hamas are too stupid to know they support the party of the KKK and slavery. https://t.co/PUKoiqMALX — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) July 15, 2024

They really do need a history lesson.

Oh so more violent leftist and their slogans https://t.co/FuNNOPRq5L — Gary (@garyalan82) July 15, 2024

As usual.

These people are insane. https://t.co/II2w7szar5 — Marc Ruby (@BluecordPoet) July 15, 2024

Lotta flags other than the one that matters flying. https://t.co/vLdABbTKh0 — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) July 15, 2024

Say that again! It's the flag that unites us.