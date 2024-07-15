Rep. Eric Swalwell's Trump Hyperventilating Gives Up the Game on the Left's Definition...
Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning Down the Rhetoric

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, the Democrats didn't really ever intend to 'tone down the rhetoric' and 'turn down the temperature' if this march at the RNC is any indication.

Advertisement

So, they are still calling Republicans 'fascist' and members of the KKK. Isn't that just lovely?

Don't you feel the warm fuzzies?

The same thing they do anytime they don't get their way. They are toddlers with weapons and more resources to throw destructive tantrums.

Leftists have made Republicans into monster like caricatures. They don't even see conservatives as people. There is no way to be in a respectful dialogue with people who don't even value your humanity.

They never are. Businesses and authorities know they won't either, and that is why they don't even plan for right wing riots.

Hopefully, very far way from Republicans. 

This is their job. Left wing agitators are well funded. 

Absolutely! This will definitely bring peace to the Middle East.

They really do need a history lesson.

As usual.

Say that again! It's the flag that unites us.

