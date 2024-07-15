RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
BREAKING: Trump's VP Pick IS ...
In Other News, Cheri Jacobus' Post-Trump Shooting Tweets Prove She's Still a Trump-Hating...
Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Trump Hyperventilating Gives Up the Game on the Left's Definition...
Magnanimous Trump Calls on Reluctant Biden to Give RFK Immediate Secret Service Protection
Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon...
D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years...
POTUS' 'We're Fellow Americans and Not Enemies' Pivot Means They Hope You're Stupid
OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over...
So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY...
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for...
DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security'...
BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Uncons...

Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination of Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:00 PM on July 15, 2024

Leave it to the ladies of 'The View' to always have the dumbest takes imaginable about literally any topic.

Advertisement

Apparently, Behar thinks a young man buying ONE box of ammo should merit a call to authorities. Get a life, Joy!

Joy would have called the police 100 times in this case.

If they remake 'Clueless', they should cast Joy Behar as the lead.

Joy should say less, that is for sure.

There is no law that would stop his father, a counselor with no criminal past, from buying a gun or a box of ammo. Behar is reaching, as usual.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So many people who are not only wrong, but loud and wrong.

That's literally one trip to the range, Joy.

There is quite a lot Joy does not know.

Advertisement

Joy should go ask their security guards about that.

It's merely an appetizer. Joy isn't smart enough to sit at the adult table, so she doesn't know about that.

Tags: GUN GUN CONTROL JOY BEHAR THE VIEW TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon Story annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING
Sam J.
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF
Sam J.
Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning Down the Rhetoric
justmindy
BREAKING: Trump's VP Pick IS ...
Doug P.
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement