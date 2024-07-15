Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination of Trump

Leave it to the ladies of 'The View' to always have the dumbest takes imaginable about literally any topic.

Joy Behar decries that the local gun store didn't call the police because a "20-year-old white guy...bought 50 rounds of ammunition."

"Shouldn't that have been reported?" pic.twitter.com/uEKrMhm1RM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 15, 2024

Apparently, Behar thinks a young man buying ONE box of ammo should merit a call to authorities. Get a life, Joy!

I had to buy 5000 rounds last month because my kid was blowing through it at practice and I was worried we wouldn't have the 1k rounds needed for her scholastic shooting competition. https://t.co/Gy6XV2TdAk — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) July 15, 2024

Joy would have called the police 100 times in this case.

That’s one box of ammo. They really have no idea. https://t.co/J67bEilX7m — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 15, 2024

If they remake 'Clueless', they should cast Joy Behar as the lead.

Joy should say less, that is for sure.

As previously reported, the assassin bought a single box of ammunition and stole his father’s gun. How could you possibly track such a low tech assassin? Pre-crime? https://t.co/JL7pSh7Adi — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 15, 2024

There is no law that would stop his father, a counselor with no criminal past, from buying a gun or a box of ammo. Behar is reaching, as usual.

A coworker was on the jury of a murder suspect. I asked her what was the one piece of evidence that convinced the jury he was guilty.



“He had 200 rounds of ammo.”



I lost my sh*t with her. She didn’t know that was only 4 boxes. But she was quick to tell you about her… https://t.co/hrYYAUQ9KG — Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) July 15, 2024

So many people who are not only wrong, but loud and wrong.

Never has a demographic been more uninformed about the very basics of what they opine than liberals and guns. https://t.co/eoaJCvd5lO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024

Reported for buying so little? https://t.co/32nTYqyBNR — Kaya (@sisterinferior) July 15, 2024

That's literally one trip to the range, Joy.

I don’t think she knows what a round of ammo is. My 15 year old daughter used more than that at our last visit to the shooting range. It’s literally just one box of ammo. Joy thinks ignoramuses like her should make gun policy. No thanks @JoyVBehar. https://t.co/q1xpy3f8EL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 15, 2024

There is quite a lot Joy does not know.

Lol if she only knew that people buy 100s of rounds of ammo at a time and nothing happens 🤣

Idiots https://t.co/fqHrDoJJNn — Nori King (@Filthymenez) July 15, 2024

50 rounds of ammunition is so little as to not be noteworthy. https://t.co/SRAgHqKpbp — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) July 15, 2024

That studio is guarded by people with guns, is it not? How many rounds do you suppose they have between them? https://t.co/i3hd3yh76k — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 15, 2024

Joy should go ask their security guards about that.

I buy 1k rounds at a time.

50 rounds is like a 100 calorie snack pack. https://t.co/3YFapd4P0y — ｖｅｇａ (@vega_holdings) July 15, 2024

It's merely an appetizer. Joy isn't smart enough to sit at the adult table, so she doesn't know about that.