Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination of Trump

Leave it to the ladies of 'The View' to always have the dumbest takes imaginable about literally any topic.
Joy Behar decries that the local gun store didn't call the police because a "20-year-old white guy...bought 50 rounds of ammunition."— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 15, 2024
"Shouldn't that have been reported?" pic.twitter.com/uEKrMhm1RM
Apparently, Behar thinks a young man buying ONE box of ammo should merit a call to authorities. Get a life, Joy!
I had to buy 5000 rounds last month because my kid was blowing through it at practice and I was worried we wouldn't have the 1k rounds needed for her scholastic shooting competition. https://t.co/Gy6XV2TdAk— Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) July 15, 2024
Joy would have called the police 100 times in this case.
That’s one box of ammo. They really have no idea. https://t.co/J67bEilX7m— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 15, 2024
If they remake 'Clueless', they should cast Joy Behar as the lead.
I am speechless. https://t.co/k2mSo90oT6— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 15, 2024
Joy should say less, that is for sure.
As previously reported, the assassin bought a single box of ammunition and stole his father’s gun. How could you possibly track such a low tech assassin? Pre-crime? https://t.co/JL7pSh7Adi— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 15, 2024
There is no law that would stop his father, a counselor with no criminal past, from buying a gun or a box of ammo. Behar is reaching, as usual.
A coworker was on the jury of a murder suspect. I asked her what was the one piece of evidence that convinced the jury he was guilty.— Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) July 15, 2024
“He had 200 rounds of ammo.”
I lost my sh*t with her. She didn’t know that was only 4 boxes. But she was quick to tell you about her… https://t.co/hrYYAUQ9KG
So many people who are not only wrong, but loud and wrong.
Never has a demographic been more uninformed about the very basics of what they opine than liberals and guns. https://t.co/eoaJCvd5lO— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024
Reported for buying so little? https://t.co/32nTYqyBNR— Kaya (@sisterinferior) July 15, 2024
That's literally one trip to the range, Joy.
I don’t think she knows what a round of ammo is. My 15 year old daughter used more than that at our last visit to the shooting range. It’s literally just one box of ammo. Joy thinks ignoramuses like her should make gun policy. No thanks @JoyVBehar. https://t.co/q1xpy3f8EL— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 15, 2024
There is quite a lot Joy does not know.
Lol if she only knew that people buy 100s of rounds of ammo at a time and nothing happens 🤣— Nori King (@Filthymenez) July 15, 2024
Idiots https://t.co/fqHrDoJJNn
50 rounds of ammunition is so little as to not be noteworthy. https://t.co/SRAgHqKpbp— Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) July 15, 2024
That studio is guarded by people with guns, is it not? How many rounds do you suppose they have between them? https://t.co/i3hd3yh76k— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 15, 2024
Joy should go ask their security guards about that.
I buy 1k rounds at a time.— ｖｅｇａ (@vega_holdings) July 15, 2024
50 rounds is like a 100 calorie snack pack. https://t.co/3YFapd4P0y
It's merely an appetizer. Joy isn't smart enough to sit at the adult table, so she doesn't know about that.
