President of the WHCA Puts Out CYA Tweet Pushing Back Against Charges the Press is in Cahoots with Biden

In light of all of Biden's latest gaffes, and the revelation of his picture note cards, plus Biden talking about 'lists of journalists' to call on at his 'big boy' press conference, the head of the White House Correspondent's Association (WHCA) put out the following statement:

Received many comments and questions on press conferences. Important to note that WH staff prepare for press conferences by creating lists of questions they expect could be asked for the president. They look at questions asked in briefings and of staff, stories reporters are… — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 13, 2024

While this possibly may be their instruction to journalists on how to conduct themselves with the Biden Administration, it is pretty clear not ALL journalists always followed that guidance. Either that or Biden or someone on his team is psychic.

WH reporters are complicit in the coverup of Biden's collapse and we don't believe you anymore. https://t.co/lPCPMUFk0A — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 13, 2024

Not unexpectedly, Twitter isn't buying it.

It literally says question #1 on it https://t.co/vmaWsQimVP pic.twitter.com/C49nkxslyD — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 13, 2024

Pictures don't lie.

This is why no one trusts these people anymore. She could launch an investigation on how an LA Times WH reporter's question made it to Biden's hands before asking it.



But she knows what that would actually reveal. So instead she says whatever this is below. https://t.co/D2Xtq0nx2V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2024

Exactly! Telling people not to believe what their lying eyes are telling them is not an actual strategy.

NARRATOR: You no longer have the credibility to pull this off. https://t.co/wKSKPey1LH — RBe (@RBPundit) July 13, 2024

They got away with calling press bias a 'right wing fever dream' for a long time. Biden's flop at the debate and the way they were complicit with covering up his true condition, has blown up that theory.

Quite the different one from "false accusation" that WH reporters give their questions in advance. https://t.co/NVc7ZSOkBY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2024

NO ONE trust you or the lame stream media @KellyO plus aren’t you the “…that is inappropriate…” “reporter” ?? What a 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/FZ5FiY18aC — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) July 13, 2024

Yes, she's the one.

It is impossible for you to speak for all your colleagues on this issue, particularly when there’s evidence that questions have been provided in advance. Also, can we get those audio recordings of Biden’s fundraisers? https://t.co/ng1bxfV6kp https://t.co/w5zGwEqz2d — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 13, 2024

This is the key! Maybe, this is how Kelly and people in her newsroom conduct themselves. Honestly, even that is hard to believe these days. That certainly does not mean ALL of the journalists covering the White House live by that same set of ethical behavior.

You are a liar.



Biden’s team gives him a list of pre-approved reporters to call on who won’t ask him hostile questions and he knows what they’re going to ask.



His team was literally caught this week giving two radio stations questions that they were allowed to ask him and they… https://t.co/eceJBqUdpp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 13, 2024

The statement falls very flat in light of evidence from the last few weeks.



