President of the WHCA Puts Out CYA Tweet Pushing Back Against Charges the Press is in Cahoots with Biden

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on July 13, 2024
Townhall Media

In light of all of Biden's latest gaffes, and the revelation of his picture note cards, plus Biden talking about 'lists of journalists' to call on at his 'big boy' press conference, the head of the White House Correspondent's Association (WHCA) put out the following statement:

While this possibly may be their instruction to journalists on how to conduct themselves with the Biden Administration, it is pretty clear not ALL journalists always followed that guidance. Either that or Biden or someone on his team is psychic. 

Not unexpectedly, Twitter isn't buying it.

Pictures don't lie.

Exactly! Telling people not to believe what their lying eyes are telling them is not an actual strategy. 

They got away with calling press bias a 'right wing fever dream' for a long time. Biden's flop at the debate and the way they were complicit with covering up his true condition, has blown up that theory.

Yes, she's the one.

This is the key! Maybe, this is how Kelly and people in her newsroom conduct themselves. Honestly, even that is hard to believe these days. That certainly does not mean ALL of the journalists covering the White House live by that same set of ethical behavior.

The statement falls very flat in light of evidence from the last few weeks.


