Holocaust Survivor and Cultural Icon Dr. Ruth Westheimer Has Died at Age 96

A cultural icon has died.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author, has died. pic.twitter.com/rLY5gTNwsN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 13, 2024

Dr. Ruth was everywhere in the 80's and 90's and any kid who stayed home sick from school would likely catch her on some day time talk show.

She was always a target for @realjeffreyross at the old Comedy Central roasts. Clearly enjoyed the jokes. https://t.co/2xRloyJkPo pic.twitter.com/q418w3s3Bj — Chaimy4life aka Red Menace aka the Ginger Ninja (@chaimy4life) July 13, 2024

She loved to laugh and it endeared her audience to her.

Heroes get remembered, legends never die



(Also this somehow feels like @LeBatardShow’s fault after this week) https://t.co/QtzKWAxSsj — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) July 13, 2024

The world will never forget Dr. Ruth.

We're due an evil person next. https://t.co/9SAXfz1Ugd — B (@the_petshopboy) July 13, 2024

Indeed. We've lost too many good ones, as of late.

Dr. Ruth, in a slight parody of her regular gig, as Dr. Ruth Wordheimer in one of her "The Word Doctor" segments on popular PBS Kids educational show "Between the Lions." #RIPDrRuth https://t.co/riNIjAghXa pic.twitter.com/l5pVtd5OLL — Charles T (@ChuckyT3) July 13, 2024

She was multi-talented.

not only an icon of bringing frank discussions of sex to the masses, but also an icon of brining frank discussions of GRAMMAR to the masses on “Between the Lions” https://t.co/xoO5lctR9J — Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) July 13, 2024

She said the things on television and radio no one else was saying at that time.

I truly think she is why most millennials and younger gen X aren’t as scandalized about sex and sexual health. Gen Z needs someone equivalent. https://t.co/vO1he1Htnv — Robert (a DSW) (@RPinHD) July 13, 2024

In the early 80s she had a call-in radio show in NYC that was risqué for it’s day. Her stock question to callers, (especially the guys) which she asked in her very high pitched and heavily accented voice was, “Did you have an orgasm?” https://t.co/ubdAqXydbA — Jacob Margolies (@thecob82) July 13, 2024

It was awful if you happened to be in the car with an older family member and her show came on. Yikes!

An incredible woman who led an incredible, substantive life after surviving the Holocaust.



RIP https://t.co/hEp6QYhxKB — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 13, 2024

I have randomly met her several times and she was smart and ADORABLE. https://t.co/iJU9DCNgcF — A Potato 🥔 (@StillNotMyYacht) July 13, 2024

Whip smart and the personality to match.

Godspeed.



I’ll never forget in college when a few of us scored free tickets in Rock Center to Late Night with Conan. We ate shrooms before going in and by the time your segment came on I was having a full-blown panic attack. Good times. https://t.co/pGYOKlyODF — Thomas (@Winston_Wolfe) July 13, 2024

A literal icon.

“Though I am only 4 feet 7 inches tall, with a gun in my hand I am the equal of a soldier who's 6 feet 7—and perhaps even at a slight advantage, as I make a smaller target.”



Ruth Westheimer, soldier in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. RIP. https://t.co/CZuUJpjhvd — Aaron Gross (@Rongwrong_) July 13, 2024

When I was 18 I had the pleasure of checking her into and out of the hotel I worked at, she was in town for a conference and she came by to say hi to me and chat every day she was there. Rest in peace Dr. Ruth. It was a pleasure meeting you. https://t.co/RDEwKwkUo3 — Stephanie Flynn (@stephaniemflynn) July 13, 2024

So many lovely encounters shared with fans. The mark of a good person America rightfully made famous.







