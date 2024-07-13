Incapable of Letting it Go, Serena Williams Rudely Calls Out Harrison Butker at...
Holocaust Survivor and Cultural Icon Dr. Ruth Westheimer Has Died at Age 96

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File

A cultural icon has died. 

Dr. Ruth was everywhere in the 80's and 90's and any kid who stayed home sick from school would likely catch her on some day time talk show. 

She loved to laugh and it endeared her audience to her.

The world will never forget Dr. Ruth.

Indeed. We've lost too many good ones, as of late.

She was multi-talented.

Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in Michigan
Doug P.
She said the things on television and radio no one else was saying at that time.

It was awful if you happened to be in the car with an older family member and her show came on. Yikes!

Whip smart and the personality to match.

A literal icon.

So many lovely encounters shared with fans. The mark of a good person America rightfully made famous.



Tags: HOLOCAUST RIP SEX SEXISM

