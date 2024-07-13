OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and the Goof Ball Read it Aloud

OMG! How long are they going to allow Biden to humiliate himself in front of literally everyone? It's so bad!

During @JoeBiden’s call with the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the president said his staff passed him a note to “stay positive you are sounding defensive.” Biden read the note aloud to participants on the call. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 13, 2024

Advertisement

Take a moment and get the cringe and the second hand embarrassment out of your system before reading on.

Somebody needs to write “Today I’m withdrawing my candidacy and stepping down as President, effective immediately” on a napkin and slip it to Biden mid-speech, 100% he’ll just read it verbatim and Bob’s your uncle https://t.co/MqgYFvywi8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 13, 2024

The sad thing is he would probably read it.

All Kamala has to do is slip Joe a note during a call that says “I am resigning” and after he reads it aloud the job is hers https://t.co/a8uNehH3Ye — Magills (@magills_) July 13, 2024

Kamala would have to be smart to think of that, and well we all know, that is not the case. She didn't just fall down the coconut tree alone or something.

The country is being run by the script writer for the teleprompter https://t.co/KPopkQspZj — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 13, 2024

This picture looks like a mother scolding her young son after he went and played in mud puddles in his church clothes.

Fake Dr. Jill is really upset she sees her dreams of another four years of power slipping away.

OH MY GOD https://t.co/54VZR7A4ut — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 13, 2024

Honestly, God is the only one who can possibly get this country through this crisis.

So good news, his reading ability is still on point https://t.co/eHOKqjwFja — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 13, 2024

“I’ve just been handed a note here uhhh it says…hang on …it says uhhh ‘suck it, old man’ ” https://t.co/Meazkrox5N — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 13, 2024

He who controls the teleprompter controls the country https://t.co/b5xreHEbde — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 13, 2024

Let's hope the American people are ready for an actual lucid leader again after November.

It's like half the American public doesn't even realize it.

Which begs the question, why on earth has no one handed him a note or put on his teleprompter a message declaring his resignation?



He’d just read it and



“I, Joe Biden, hereby resign from the office of President of the United States.”



<repeat line>

<end of quote> — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 13, 2024

Advertisement

Lawmaker on the call says president was "making fun of his staff" who passed him the note, and context was him acknowledging the note but then being the way he wanted to be on the call. "Not like he didn’t know what he was doing." https://t.co/wZCGQQolkS — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 13, 2024

Of course, the press wouldn't be the press if some of them didn't swoop in to try and cover for the President's latest gaffe. Funny that 'Katie' doesn't identify who the lawmaker who said this might be.

you're just like biden, you repeat what you're told to say haha — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 13, 2024

That is it in a nutshell!



















