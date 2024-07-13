OMG! Biden's Staff Passed Him a Note About His Defensiveness During Call and the Goof Ball Read it Aloud

Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

OMG! How long are they going to allow Biden to humiliate himself in front of literally everyone? It's so bad!

Take a moment and get the cringe and the second hand embarrassment out of your system before reading on.

The sad thing is he would probably read it.

Kamala would have to be smart to think of that, and well we all know, that is not the case. She didn't just fall down the coconut tree alone or something.

This picture looks like a mother scolding her young son after he went and played in mud puddles in his church clothes.

Fake Dr. Jill is really upset she sees her dreams of another four years of power slipping away.

Honestly, God is the only one who can possibly get this country through this crisis.

Let's hope the American people are ready for an actual lucid leader again after November.

It's like half the American public doesn't even realize it.

Of course, the press wouldn't be the press if some of them didn't swoop in to try and cover for the President's latest gaffe. Funny that 'Katie' doesn't identify who the lawmaker who said this might be.

That is it in a nutshell!






