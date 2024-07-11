Media Tries to Give Biden a Boost by Gaslighting About Inflation (Meanwhile, Here's...
Joe Biden's 'Big Boy' Press Conference Moved Back an Hour and the Twitter Responses are Hilarious

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:30 AM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Today is the big day! It is Biden's 'Big Boy' press conference day. Yes, his staff labeled it the 'Big Boy' press conference. Notice was just sent out the conference has been moved back a couple of hours and as usual, Twitter is hilarious. Joe must have had a bad night last night and needed a two nap day.

Maybe they decided to take him to play group later on and he is going to have a late nap after his Happy Meal.

Who can argue with that logic?

He might lay down in the floor and go to sleep.

Really cutting it close to Biden's witching hour.

The Moms of the world know what is going on.

They're looking for the perfect blend of alert but not shouting and spittle.

He might even have time for some ice cream. Nothing fires Joe up like ice cream.

If you don't laugh, you will cry. 

They'll act like this is some big 'Gotcha'!

As if he could manage carrying a plate with a candle without burning the whole White House down!

Show us they are real wild and crazy.

There isn't much good news around Joe Biden lately.

They needed extra time to teach him how to walk to the podium.

He better hope it gives him wings.




