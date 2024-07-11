Joe Biden's 'Big Boy' Press Conference Moved Back an Hour and the Twitter Responses are Hilarious

Today is the big day! It is Biden's 'Big Boy' press conference day. Yes, his staff labeled it the 'Big Boy' press conference. Notice was just sent out the conference has been moved back a couple of hours and as usual, Twitter is hilarious. Joe must have had a bad night last night and needed a two nap day.

BIDEN's presser tonight is now 6:30p. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 11, 2024

Maybe they decided to take him to play group later on and he is going to have a late nap after his Happy Meal.

Gotta say, I love the move. Very strategic, and smart to give himself a hard out at 6:45 with an excuse that people will believe: it's bed time. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) July 11, 2024

Who can argue with that logic?

Oh shoot we’re getting dangerously close to his 8:00 conk out time — Joey Scerbo🥥🌴 (@joeyscerbo_) July 11, 2024

He might lay down in the floor and go to sleep.

Any later and he'll fall asleep in the middle of the 3rd question. https://t.co/nNIdvdkO5L — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 11, 2024

Two plus hours past his bedtime. That is pushing things. https://t.co/Zd4mXpxcAf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 11, 2024

Really cutting it close to Biden's witching hour.

Giving him extra time for his afternoon nap? https://t.co/AiFHhafrmi — Brittany (@bccover) July 11, 2024

The Moms of the world know what is going on.

They're looking for the perfect blend of alert but not shouting and spittle.

WH strategically building in time for a second nap today so Biden's extra sharp. https://t.co/YrxJh40XpF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 11, 2024

He might even have time for some ice cream. Nothing fires Joe up like ice cream.

Are you freaking kidding me?! https://t.co/pjYmfqtpbL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 11, 2024

If you don't laugh, you will cry.

White House gonna say “SEEEEE, it’s a whole 2.5 hours AFTER 4pm.. nobody has his stamina” https://t.co/9EOAz9DB6I — Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) July 11, 2024

They'll act like this is some big 'Gotcha'!

Jill refers to this as “big boy” time https://t.co/5GYI1WmOsa — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 11, 2024

This comes a day after his press secretary was asked if he could be woken up because there was a pending nuclear strike.

Optics. Biden team... Not great at them. https://t.co/pSxS97qpk4 — ajslaw (@ajslaw87) July 11, 2024

biden leaving the stage and being handed a night cap and a little plate with a candle on it https://t.co/VxJZdBWfEp — staid (@staidindoors) July 11, 2024

As if he could manage carrying a plate with a candle without burning the whole White House down!

Show us they are real wild and crazy.

probably not a good sign https://t.co/YA48afGzl8 — recently fell out of a coconut tree (@MarxistAcid) July 11, 2024

There isn't much good news around Joe Biden lately.

Why the delay? Did he lose his notecards?? — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) July 11, 2024

They needed extra time to teach him how to walk to the podium.

He's gonna need a Red Bull IV https://t.co/RmCJWQBdZh — The Goat (@Pebo4Real) July 11, 2024

He better hope it gives him wings.











