Wajahat Ali Notes It’s White Men Urging Biden to Drop Out
Masked Daughter of Ben Affleck Says Long COVID Targets People of Color and...
'Woke and Weaponized': Wokal Distance's NIH Thread Is an Eye-Opening Wake Up Call
Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on...
AOC Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Justices Thomas and Alito
Actor Michael Douglas Goes on 'The View' and Joins the Joe Biden Chorus...
WATCH: Defenders of Democracy Reveal Their True Colors, Argue Against Laws Protecting YOUR...
BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Trump Is Cruising to Victory: Liberals Know They're Screwed!
Big Money Donors Back Out of Planned Chicago Biden Fundraisers Ahead of DNC...
Rep. Maxine Waters Wigs Out During Live CNN Interview
Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man
Rob Reiner Joins George Clooney in Abandoning Sinking Ship
It's the Stuff of Literal Nightmares as Another Obama Bro Goes on Long...

The Bulwark's Tim Miller is ENRAGED People Aren't Freaking Out About a Possible Second Trump Term

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on July 10, 2024
Twitchy

Tim Miller of 'The Bulwark' is ENRAGED and he wants the world to know about it.

Advertisement

It's GALLING (in all caps so you know he is really upset). Heh.

Also, if the Republican candidate was Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley or any other conservative, they would also be the very worst thing to ever happen to American politics, EVER! This is just how the Democrats operate these days.

Can you blame them? They have to put gas in their cars and buy bread just like the rest of us. Everyday Democrats who aren't wealthy donors or movie stars are all suffering, too. They want the days of Trump gas prices back.

Recommended

Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It couldn't happen to nicer people.

It wouldn't hurt them to talk to a regular person every once in a while.

Advertisement

Perhaps it will wake a few people up to reality.

It's always a good day when the worst people on the internet are upset.




Tags: EZRA KLEIN JOE BIDEN TIM MILLER BULWARK BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws
Amy Curtis
Masked Daughter of Ben Affleck Says Long COVID Targets People of Color and Trans People
Brett T.
'Woke and Weaponized': Wokal Distance's NIH Thread Is an Eye-Opening Wake Up Call
Amy Curtis
BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Doug P.
Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man
justmindy
WATCH: Defenders of Democracy Reveal Their True Colors, Argue Against Laws Protecting YOUR Right to Vote
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws Amy Curtis
Advertisement