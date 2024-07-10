The Bulwark's Tim Miller is ENRAGED People Aren't Freaking Out About a Possible Second Trump Term

Tim Miller of 'The Bulwark' is ENRAGED and he wants the world to know about it.

Here's the GALLING exchange with @ezraklein about his conversations with Top Democrats who are resigned to Trump. https://t.co/wgAQ0eLNVZ pic.twitter.com/fy0pxkKann — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 10, 2024

It's GALLING (in all caps so you know he is really upset). Heh.

Ezra's Democrat sources don't believe Trump is an existential threat to democracy. Neither does he. And neither do you. None of you have ever acted as if that was true. It's just good for business to say it, while keeping him around. https://t.co/gACtMFHExw — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 10, 2024

Also, if the Republican candidate was Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley or any other conservative, they would also be the very worst thing to ever happen to American politics, EVER! This is just how the Democrats operate these days.

Dude, I’ve been saying my theory is there’s way more democrats out there that are okay with a second Trump term than they ever let on… https://t.co/E9eHI1iEvo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 10, 2024

Can you blame them? They have to put gas in their cars and buy bread just like the rest of us. Everyday Democrats who aren't wealthy donors or movie stars are all suffering, too. They want the days of Trump gas prices back.

Democrats are lying to you about Trump being an existential threat to democracy just as they were/are lying to you about Biden being fine. They don’t really believe it but think saying it will help them politically. I’m sorry you had to find out this way. https://t.co/zeUkQfxdZv — Josiah Neeley (@jneeley78) July 10, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



So many people deserve this. https://t.co/pIgny8eWns — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 10, 2024

It couldn't happen to nicer people.

I love this all so much https://t.co/MiMnJ7uVsw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 10, 2024

The following contains the incomprehension of someone whose political engagement is remotely engaging with other commentators on social media and through Zoom. These preferences are perfectly normal in DC and have been for some time. https://t.co/e5cKPwL7OT — Daniel (@DanielBerman2) July 10, 2024

It wouldn't hurt them to talk to a regular person every once in a while.

If a party is filled with this many useless people, there is no reason for it to exist https://t.co/Bnwi6kCn1d — sean illing (@seanilling) July 10, 2024

here’s the thing about the democrats in DC: they don’t care, they’re so far removed from actual consequences, nothing changes for them except their fundraising gets to take on the victim tone again https://t.co/fwS6Js8oTl — molly priddy (@mollypriddy) July 10, 2024

I continue to think the Dems will find a way to jettison Biden, but if their hesitation and resistance disabuses people of some deeply mistaken ideas about Democratic politicians and Trump-era politics that's a good thing.https://t.co/nrHSf1ZqQb — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 10, 2024

Perhaps it will wake a few people up to reality.

GALLING! MADDENING! OUT YOUR SOURCES, EZRA! 😭 lmao you f@cking dork — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) July 10, 2024

It's always a good day when the worst people on the internet are upset.











