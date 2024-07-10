Actor Michael Douglas Goes on 'The View' and Joins the Joe Biden Chorus of Concern (WATCH)

Add Michael Douglas to the list of A list Hollywood types who think Joe Biden is not fit to be President.

Actor Michael Douglas tells ‘The View’ how Joe Biden should have prepared for the debate:



“You should have just told the President to stand up; put a little makeup on him, which would help him; and then where to look." 🤣🤡pic.twitter.com/3Ea9x3ZvgI — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 10, 2024

It would take more than a bit of makeup to help Joe Biden and his performance issues.

To win, not lead. Even he knows the vegetable isn't in charge.



Biden supporter Michael Douglas tells 'The View’ he’s ‘deeply concerned’ about president's ability to win https://t.co/ZjCD6XxLr8 #FoxNews — 🇺🇲 Sheriff Ralphie (Dave) 🇺🇲 (@RalphieSheriff) July 10, 2024

Actor and longtime Democratic Party supporter Michael Douglas admitted Wednesday he is "deeply concerned" about whether President Biden can win re-election following his debate performance last month. On ABC’s "The View," he was asked about calls from the media and some of his fellow Democrats for Biden to abandon his re-election campaign. Douglas seemed torn, describing Biden’s political career in glowing terms, but wondered if this year’s race is too "crucial" to risk on him losing to former President Trump. "This just happens to be one of these elections that is just so crucial, and it’s really hard," Douglas said.

Hey George Clooney & Michael Douglas - When you acted in a movie, and you didn't win an academy award for acting, and the movie bombed, did you quit acting? No. So stop telling Biden to drop out of the presidential race. We all have at least 1 bad moment/day. — Harold Krieg (@Harold_Krieg) July 10, 2024

Apparently, not all Democrats agree with him.

Biden would have never been able to do any of that. Once he started doing what they suggested he would have stumbled over his words and forgot what he was supposed to say https://t.co/SMcnlzuISP — Beverly (@beverlyanne5292) July 10, 2024

They're lucky he found he found his podium and then stood up for two hours, honestly.

Michael, I think you forgot that he also needs to speak,complete sentences and make sense. I would add that it would be advisable for him to get up-to-date on the hoaxes he represented as true that have been debunked of which there were several in the debate. https://t.co/l9ui3Ysxc2 — Charles BisbeeMD (@cabisbee) July 10, 2024

That's a lot to ask of him, to be fair.

Who gives a crap what the actor and the View have to say? They are irrelevant. — CurtO (@08Odell) July 10, 2024

Unfortunately for Biden, voters on the Left care very much about what celebrities think. It's a problem for him.

Yes that would have done the trick. Ignore the drooling — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) July 10, 2024

Biden would have needed a brain transplant to be prepared for a debate; science is not yet that advanced. — Phoeli𝕏 (@sunmynd) July 10, 2024

There is not enough help in the world.

this is a joke, right?

makeup and where to look? Does MD not know Biden's face is full of Botox and Fillers?

Does he not know Joe is suffering from Dementia? — DotsthoughtsaBrit (@BritfrmUK) July 10, 2024

Biden is a joke, alright.

Putting lipstick on a pig — Rick Rowe (@huzkerz76) July 10, 2024

It's time to admit Biden is too far gone.















