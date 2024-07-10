BRILLIANT Strategy! Biden Camp Fires Back at George Clooney With a Stamina Swipe
Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Glenn Greenwald made an interesting observation about all the calls for Joe Biden to step down as of late.

There is no reason for us to view political figures as if they are religious icons.

If you love someone, text them. Seriously.

They are doing as they are told.

They all know better than to deviate.

He's paid to pretend.

Gag.

It's possible none of them get this, but the person they have to convince is Jill Biden. She is the one holding on for dear life. Joe has no idea what is going on.

Last week, Biden did think he was the first Black female President so it makes sense.

Clearly, Jill Biden does not love Joe or she wouldn't be parading him in front of people and allowing him to humiliate himself.

It must be exhausting.

Birds of a feather stick together, after all.


Tags: BIDEN GLENN GREENWALD POLITICIANS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

