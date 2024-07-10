Glenn Greenwald Wonders Why People are Pretending Joe Biden is a Good Man

Glenn Greenwald made an interesting observation about all the calls for Joe Biden to step down as of late.

It is not a bit creepy that whenever someone wants to tell Biden to step down, they begin with a deeply personal and reverent proclamation of how much love they harbor for him as a man, leader and friend? Media people do it, too.



It's not a healthy attitude toward politicians. pic.twitter.com/B4VRBBSdSD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2024

There is no reason for us to view political figures as if they are religious icons.

If you're that good of a friend of his, you can tell him this personally, not in a newspaper. https://t.co/qTOsxSHQns — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 10, 2024

If you love someone, text them. Seriously.

When protection racketeers hand you a script you’re afraid to even mess with the grammar for fear of being told in the worst possible way you got it wrong https://t.co/KxnjqU8n0N — Al David (@comicaldavid) July 10, 2024

They are doing as they are told.

and the plot sickens! https://t.co/CKSARz7bg5 — Dick S. Conservative, USA Constitution Follower (@Safrans1Richard) July 10, 2024

They all have the same script and are doing what they are told. https://t.co/XWVBOc84MM — domenic scoleri (@skully69er) July 10, 2024

They all know better than to deviate.

Actor, professional pretender, and moralistic icon George Clooney thinks Joe Biden is a man of values and morals. No need to read on in his piece. https://t.co/QOAZq9F00f — Lou Granite (@TheCriticsSay) July 10, 2024

He's paid to pretend.

I love George Clooney. As an actor. As an influencer and as a mouthpiece for the elite. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced. https://t.co/HsVD6dJEeZ — Charlie Robertstad (@clrobertstad) July 10, 2024

Gag.

In order for anyone to listen to you, you have to present yourself as “not a threat or an enemy.” That’s all this is. https://t.co/adJX8hTw3x — Chris Munce (@chrismunce) July 10, 2024

It's possible none of them get this, but the person they have to convince is Jill Biden. She is the one holding on for dear life. Joe has no idea what is going on.

Biden is suddenly like MLK, Gandhi, and Jesus all wrapped up in one senile, old, white politcian !!! https://t.co/ON8oziVcai — I'm T*ts MaGee (@Im_Tits_MaGee_2) July 10, 2024

Last week, Biden did think he was the first Black female President so it makes sense.

George Clooney loves Joe Biden... sheesh even Biden's wife won't go that far https://t.co/Y1hQKOJfWv — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) July 10, 2024

Clearly, Jill Biden does not love Joe or she wouldn't be parading him in front of people and allowing him to humiliate himself.

Because they are terrified of having their lives and careers ruined. They still have to kiss the ring while humbly asking for a less senile candidate to lead the nation. https://t.co/lpbm2LvT8g — The Panderverse🇺🇸 (Parody) (@CadburyFunny) July 10, 2024

It must be exhausting.

Well start with they both have the same morals. Same character too.

BAD https://t.co/dlouNUETW1 — LennX (@Lenburnt1) July 10, 2024

Birds of a feather stick together, after all.



