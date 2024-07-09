New Jersey Democrat and Gun Grabber Calls for Nationwide Registry of EVERY Civilian Owned Gun

When they tell you who they are, believe them. Also, Joe Biden isn't the only Democrat saying bizarre things these days.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ): "I think it is a wonderful idea to have a registry of every gun that is owned by a civilian in the United States." pic.twitter.com/b62CI1eAMI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 9, 2024

Unlike Joe Biden, this woman is allegedly healthy and still spouts off wild nonsense.

Hey @RepBonnie - How many of your "killings" are perpetrated by legal gun owners? You know, people that aren't underage, a felon, or prohibited to own a firearm for some reason? Before you lump in the average American gun owner, please do some research on the criminals. https://t.co/4rP7o5j1oq — Courtland Martens (@Courtland_IRL) July 9, 2024

In all of the recent mass shootings making headlines, the guns were bought legally. What does a registry stop, exactly?

America land of the free? Not for long.



Democrats are on a march to roll back your rights. The Constitution and Bill of Rights mean absolutely nothing to them. https://t.co/hD8EUKIOyj — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) July 9, 2024

These same people are fine with abortion until the time of birth, though.

And they oppose the same for VOTERS. Shocker 🙄 https://t.co/6HA8cAKFoU — Some Might Say ❄️ 79 (@CulinaryOasis79) July 9, 2024

She wants a registry of every gun in America but, not for registering voters! A prime example of why liberalism is a mental disorder!

Good luck with that, I’m sure the criminals will send you all their info! 😂 https://t.co/lMVXFZOEPP — JenJen17 (@jenjenhall17) July 9, 2024

Isn't that the truth? Voters don't need identification and don't even have to be citizens, according to Democrats, yet they believe we all should register our guns. What a hoot!

Because every law abiding armed citizen, out there, is responsible for all the shootings in America https://t.co/NLTwDk3UuI — Babette Botts (@BABBOH67) July 9, 2024

In the eyes of Democrats, yes.

The people yelling “fascist” are acting like fascists https://t.co/PLDx9a7UJ3 — Mailman 📬🇺🇸 (@_Mailman_) July 9, 2024

They protest too much!

Oh look, another Dem with no fidelity to her oath.



Registration is just step one in confiscation. They hate you and consider you to be their serfs. https://t.co/6TA5f3vMu9 — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) July 9, 2024

That line should be on campaign signs everywhere: 'Registration is just step 1 in confiscation'.

First, let's require all congress members to keep a GPS tracking device on them at all times that publishes their geo-location to google maps so that the public can help keep track of their representatives to ensure their safety and protection. https://t.co/sJ336hOsrH — Arther Quill (@ArtherQuill) July 9, 2024

Also, they should not be allowed to pay for private security. If private citizens are not allowed to protect ourselves, they shouldn't be allowed to either.

Once again, the response to this is not to whine about it. Republicans reps need to stand up and counter-propose a registry for every person in the country with communist sympathies https://t.co/AXPDCBnx5j — Nolan E. Scott (@NolanE67826) July 9, 2024

Those people are way more dangerous than any gun owner, particularly to our freedom.























