Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC Interview

Little Rick Wilson, legend in his own mind and founder of 'The Lincoln Project' is embarrassing himself in service to Joe Biden again.

Why is the room tone sound so bad on this interview? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 6, 2024

Is the 'room tone' responsible for the many incorrect things he said during the interview?

Rick is not a good person, so there is no need to have any sympathy for him.

No but if I was Bidens staff, he would be getting Barbara Walters lighting & the sound mixing would be impeccable.



So I do have some questions about how he is being presented.. choices are being made. ☕️ https://t.co/fhN1lhvMRY — Jen in the 314 (@jmresist) July 6, 2024

The 'cope' is strong with these people.

They do it on purpose when they cut from a studio broadcast to this, it’ll sound like crap. The networks want Trump so bad. https://t.co/zAV1PJ5e1M — SCOTUS is Seppuku Capitalism (@leonardcatten) July 6, 2024

Oh yes, the 'corporate media' love Donald Trump. They only talk negatively about him 24 hours a day/7 days a week while constantly propping up Joe Biden.

The lighting for Biden was bad during the debate. I think it is a concerted effort to go after him. https://t.co/swR06IfODQ — Felix D. Katz (@FelixDKatz23) July 6, 2024

These people have lost all grasp of reality.

Yes, why. This sure feels like a coup attempt, someone really does not want Biden on the ballot and it may be the GOP or even Russia. Trump always seems cognitively challenged, but Biden is the danger? It is not even logical! https://t.co/YV2xjpeRlx — Sandra Hanlon 🟧 (@sandralhanlon) July 6, 2024

Oh, now the corporate media is working in conjunction with the GOP and also Russia to harm Joe Biden. Next, the unicorns and Big Foot will join forces with the GOP.

Why was George repeating the same question and telling Biden that he was out of touch with the voters and the Democratic Congress?



The way the media has turned on Biden is shameful. — Family Addiction Coach 💙 Patrick Doyle MSW (@PatrickDoyle_35) July 6, 2024

Apparently, this tweep is a 'Family Addiction Coach'. The Bidens could actually use his help with that and not his political insight.

Excellent question & you are not alone in asking. — MelissaJPeltier (@MelissaJPeltier) July 6, 2024

No sane person is asking that question. Not one.

Back when 'Slick Rick' was a Republican, he had a whole different take on Joe Biden. How does anybody trust this guy?

This time they probably left the room noise to prevent another conspiracy theory about noise gates and frequency dips / bumps. — Helen Caddes (@helencaddes) July 6, 2024

Joe Biden is going to mess up in any room, no matter the acoustics. The hoops they have to jump through to cover for this guy are astronomical.

Blaming the room tone is wild. — Mukamuri (@Shalom_Mukamuri) July 6, 2024

Haha! I just laugh at this point. There is nothing else to do — Nick Gonino (@nickgonino) July 6, 2024

Biden isn't singing opera. He's merely talking to a person in the room with him. He can't even handle that.







