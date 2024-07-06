Mary Katharine Ham Wonders How to Get Through to 'Impervious' Joe Biden

Author and political pundit Mary Katharine Ham had the question everyone is trying to answer tonight. How is it possible to even get through to Biden when he is clearly so far gone?

Advertisement

This is gonna sound insensitive, but how does public and professional pressure even work on someone in a bubble this insular AND with cognition that is faulty? He is clearly not feeling the pressure people are trying to exert. In a weird way, he’s impervious. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 6, 2024

Of course, Americans are good people and it's difficult to talk about an elderly person who is quickly going downhill. It's a hard conversation to have, but this person is also in charge of our country. He's also very clearly not able to do his job.

My guess is he’s about to feel that pressure in ways that a very personal. There’s no way a man like that doesn’t have pressure points that can be exploited. But who knows. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 6, 2024

His son Hunter is very obviously compromised. The public likely only knows a small portion of the dirt the powers that be have on him. It may start to get very personal.

Reminds me of the Shane Gillis bit about how Trump can’t get in Biden’s head because Biden isn’t even there. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 6, 2024

How do you debate a man who has no idea where he is?

"Hey remember all those as-of-yet uncharged shady business dealings your son got up to that may or may not have involved you...?" — Allan (@AllanRicharz) July 6, 2024

Bingo. Does he really want the IRS and the FBI digging into all of that?

RX His family is complicit — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 6, 2024

They have been all along. They enjoy the perks of the Presidency, as well.

Not sure whether it's impervious or oblivious. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) July 6, 2024

How about both?

The cocoon they built to hide the real Biden now prevents the real Biden from seeing how they see him…



…seems like poetic justice. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 6, 2024

Biden is basically a moth. He is long past emerging brand new and beautiful like a butterfly.

Did u see how shocked he was about the polls when George asked that question? He really has no idea. — LB (@msgbow) July 6, 2024

They have to publicly pressure and embarrass Jill. It’s the only way it’ll work. I just don’t think they will. https://t.co/xniHDQdis2 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 6, 2024

Advertisement

She should already feel terribly for putting her husband in this position. Unfortunately, it appears she values the beautiful clothes and the fancy planes more than her husband's dignity.

Part of the plan is to create such sense of chaos and instability within the party and inevitability about Biden's cognitive decline that the delegates abandon Biden at the convention even if Democrats don't manage to force him out of the race before that. https://t.co/WJmsKBliSZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 6, 2024

Kamala actually invoking the 25th would be a hell of a sight https://t.co/bUXvP8b0HW — Analytic Valley Girl Chris (@ChrisExpTheNews) July 6, 2024

Honestly, she should because it's clear he is not up to the task of the Presidency. Unfortunately, she would never dare.