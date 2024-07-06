Mary Katharine Ham Wonders How to Get Through to 'Impervious' Joe Biden

Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:00 AM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Author and political pundit Mary Katharine Ham had the question everyone is trying to answer tonight. How is it possible to even get through to Biden when he is clearly so far gone?

Of course, Americans are good people and it's difficult to talk about an elderly person who is quickly going downhill. It's a hard conversation to have, but this person is also in charge of our country. He's also very clearly not able to do his job.

His son Hunter is very obviously compromised. The public likely only knows a small portion of the dirt the powers that be have on him. It may start to get very personal.







