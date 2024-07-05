More Jokes, Less Woke: Twitter Resurrects Amazingly Funny SNL Sketch for Independence Day
Washington Post Columnist Explains the Reasons Voters Don't Care about '34 Felonies' for Dummy Leftists

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Any time a reporter or journalist talks about Biden's ability to handle the office of the Presidency, Leftist pundits answer with '34 felonies'. Finally, 'Washington Post' columnist Megan McArdle took the time to explain to them why this retort is ineffective.

Exactly. Thankfully, she said it in small enough words for them to understand. When the charges are made up nonsense, don't be surprised when no one cares.

That last tweet hits the nail right on the head. When Democrats constantly shriek about the '34 felonies' as their only rebuttal, it makes it look even more political.

Grateful Calvin
It's refreshing to see someone in Mainstream Media show they understand how everyday Americans feel and think.

It's almost like when you use the power of the state to go after an individual, they have to take a plea and help the state when they run out of money. 

Particularly when the Biden family looks way more criminal to the general public.

They are indeed a pox on our nation and have caused nothing but strife and heartache to the electorate. They are the true criminals for using the law to advance their political ambitions.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP FELONY JOE BIDEN WASHINGTON POST ALVIN BRAGG

