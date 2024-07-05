Washington Post Columnist Explains the Reasons Voters Don't Care about '34 Felonies' for Dummy Leftists

Any time a reporter or journalist talks about Biden's ability to handle the office of the Presidency, Leftist pundits answer with '34 felonies'. Finally, 'Washington Post' columnist Megan McArdle took the time to explain to them why this retort is ineffective.

The answer to "Why aren't Republicans concerned that he's been convicted of 34 felonies" is that they--not unreasonably--believe this case was a dubious distortion of the law which would never have been brought if Trump had not been a Republican president loathed by progressives — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 5, 2024

Exactly. Thankfully, she said it in small enough words for them to understand. When the charges are made up nonsense, don't be surprised when no one cares.

There are a lot of reasons that the GOP should have done more to ditch Trump when they had the chance. "Alvin Bragg inflated an embarassing payoff that was at best a misdemeanor into 34 felonies with a dubious legal theory" is not among them. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 5, 2024

And ironically, the more that the left tries to make a campaign issue out of the felonies, the more political this prosecution looks. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 5, 2024

That last tweet hits the nail right on the head. When Democrats constantly shriek about the '34 felonies' as their only rebuttal, it makes it look even more political.

Come on Megan. You know they wouldn't care either way. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 5, 2024

I think there are felony convictions that would affect the choices of Haley Republicans and swing voters, and this is not one of them. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 5, 2024

It's refreshing to see someone in Mainstream Media show they understand how everyday Americans feel and think.

Funny the Trump DOJ didn’t seem to have a problem charging and convicting Michael Cohen for the same underlying crime but now it’s some miscarriage of justice. What a crock. — GrouchoMarxist (@JDWarren1000) July 5, 2024

He wasn't charged and convicted; he pled to campaign finance fraud as part of a plea bargain, but there's little evidence he could have been convicted of same, especially since the alleged crime happened after the election. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 5, 2024

It's almost like when you use the power of the state to go after an individual, they have to take a plea and help the state when they run out of money.

I think there's a bigger issue, tho. IIRC, polling pretty consistently showed that the electorate does see Trump as a crook, even as it agrees that legal system has been politicized against him.



So there *was* a decision made by voters to support a candidate they see as a felon. https://t.co/q3vej6jDzW — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) July 5, 2024

Particularly when the Biden family looks way more criminal to the general public.

Bingo. If the news about the trial was true in nearly *any* of its facts, the case should never have made it to a courtroom. There's a huge difference between civil suits and criminal prosecution. Bragg and his political ambitions are a pox on our nation. https://t.co/jnzHVIGxts — ParodyGuy (@kchuvala) July 5, 2024

They are indeed a pox on our nation and have caused nothing but strife and heartache to the electorate. They are the true criminals for using the law to advance their political ambitions.



