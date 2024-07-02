Nancy Pelosi Denies Speaking with Biden and Wonders if his Debate Demeanor is an Ongoing Problem

Nancy Pelosi is a couple of heartbeats away from the Presidency and is also a Democrat, so one would think she and Joe Biden would have taken a call together after his disastrous debate. One would be wrong.

Advertisement

Are there not phones at Camp David?



Pelosi says Biden hasn’t called her either.



"No, I haven't spoke to him since the debate."



pic.twitter.com/dgSzC2PZ9b — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 2, 2024

This almost feels like Biden is quickly losing the support of high ranking Democrats. Then, she went onto say this. It's a must watch.

Whoa! Did Nancy Pelosi just signal a pivot away from her stalwart defense of Joe Biden?



"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?'" pic.twitter.com/K1Zc48pI48 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 2, 2024

'Is it an episode or a condition', does not feel like an endorsement of Biden or his abilities.

Even President Trump's team was shocked by the interview.

Pelosi is 84 years old. https://t.co/fdLOdRl8d4 — Nar (@nardugg) July 2, 2024

She should also step down, but one thing at a time.

The most important political force in my lifetime is 84. If team Biden isn’t talking to Pelosi… https://t.co/lvtQc4C6sa — Taylor Marsh 🪄 (@taylormarsh) July 2, 2024

It's indicative of a real problem. Maybe 'Dr. Jill' is too scared to let another woman have Joe's ear.

*The walls are closing in*



Remember that phrase? https://t.co/ThH9GqsciX — Nicholas Barry (@NicholasJBarry) July 2, 2024

Jill Biden is watching in real time as her fashion wardrobe budget and luxury lifestyle funded by American taxpayers comes to an end.

That old drunk wouldn’t iifremember . — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) July 2, 2024

This is also a fair explanation.

He was probably busy applying his man tan. — Rob Linton (@RobLinton4) July 2, 2024

They are readjusting Bidens strings so he works better — Ed Grable (@GrableEd) July 2, 2024

The real question is who is actually pulling the strings because it's clear Biden is not in control.

Ok that's just strange... — Yael Scharf (@julia12190) July 2, 2024

Nancy’s drinking hours don’t match Sleepy Joes awake hours. — 1word2many (@lastwordtoday) July 2, 2024

When Joe is done by 4:00 pm, it does make it hard for someone to fit in a call. Many older people start to sleep fewer hours. Joe Biden is apparently the exception to that rule.

Advertisement

I'm sure he's forgotten who Pelosi is — TerryD (@TDet71) July 2, 2024

What a blessing that would be.

There are phones. This may be evidence he is still on top of his game. Only a person with diminished capacity would take Pelosi's phone call.🦎 — PodOneFlowers (@DM1372605542101) July 2, 2024

To be fair, who would choose to speak to Nancy Pelosi if they were not forced to do so? This is one time we can't blame old Crooked Joe.

Jill unplugged the phone lines. — MsZucc (@CarmiOnTheVerge) July 2, 2024

This feels like the most plausible explanation. Jill would not want someone to convince Joe to step down when she is doing her level best to get herself four more years in the White House.















