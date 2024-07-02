'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER...
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY He is Still Sick

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:50 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If there is someone worse at their job than Joe Biden, it might be Karine Jean Pierre. 

Apparently, the Biden administration is back to blaming his poor debate performance on a cold. Sigh. 

Perhaps Biden's Press Secretary does not think a cognitive test is needed, but the rest of America disagrees. She should take one, too.

Biden's 'cold' seems to only bother him when he does not have access to a teleprompter. That seems odd.

It seems that Biden's folks are able to make many medical diagnosis without ever consulting an actual doctor. Doctor Jill is not an actual doctor. They do know that, right?

Apparently, its a very long cold and Biden doesn't mind spreading it around as he continues to meet with large groups of people. Not very thoughtful of him.

So, Biden was sick but did not take any drugs to feel better. He has not been checked to make sure it isn't just a cold, but they know for sure it isn't Covid. It's all very confusing.

Perhaps if he doesn't walk or talk as well as he used to, and a cold knocks him out this much, it's time for him to consider not running for office for another four years. Why make the country suffer when you are admittedly not as spry or nimble as you once were? That admission should answer the question of 'should Biden be replaced?'.


