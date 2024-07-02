Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY He is Still Sick

If there is someone worse at their job than Joe Biden, it might be Karine Jean Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre just said that the President's performance was due to a cold rather than being old. However, she admits that he did not take any medication before or after the cold or had any exams. He then went on campaign events that day and the next day... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

Apparently, the Biden administration is back to blaming his poor debate performance on a cold. Sigh.

...Jean-Pierre also declined to supply additional medical information and said that a cognitive test is not necessary... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 2, 2024

Perhaps Biden's Press Secretary does not think a cognitive test is needed, but the rest of America disagrees. She should take one, too.

We have finally found the cure for the common cold https://t.co/lyloMdFQsZ pic.twitter.com/CClzyHZ0Y9 — stevemur (@stevemur) July 2, 2024

Biden's 'cold' seems to only bother him when he does not have access to a teleprompter. That seems odd.

Someone reported that night he

didn’t have Covid. Exactly how would they know that unless the Dr exam him? And he wasn’t prescribed medication? Come On, Man! https://t.co/VcCtEwWXKb — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) July 2, 2024

It seems that Biden's folks are able to make many medical diagnosis without ever consulting an actual doctor. Doctor Jill is not an actual doctor. They do know that, right?

While Biden has spread his “cold” to others for days, kjp is spreading “manure” at this press conference. I get it kjp, you are a paid liar. https://t.co/dDeBQk42Nj — JoeyOMattyJr. (@joeymatty142332) July 2, 2024

.@PressSec says Biden "still has a cold." — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 2, 2024

Apparently, its a very long cold and Biden doesn't mind spreading it around as he continues to meet with large groups of people. Not very thoughtful of him.

CBS’s @Weijia Jiang: “You just reminded us that President Biden had a cold on Thursday. What medications was he taking in the days or hours leading up to the debate?”



KJP: “And I can — I know that question has come in a couple of times, so as he was not taking any cold… pic.twitter.com/3Or5OfBQRy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

Did she just violate the Hatch Act? Pretty sure she is discussing his campaign from the podium. She knows the rule, she uses it constantly to avoid answering questions. — I'm Out! (@OfficalTifbeach) July 2, 2024

So, Biden was sick but did not take any drugs to feel better. He has not been checked to make sure it isn't just a cold, but they know for sure it isn't Covid. It's all very confusing.

CBS’s @Weijia Jiang: “So, was the last time he was seen by a doctor then in February?”



KJP: “I just don't have anything beyond that — beyond the question of a neurological, uh, exam.”



Jiang: “Okay, Well, you continue to say it was just a bad night, but is there an explanation… pic.twitter.com/ALt5EKCpSF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

Perhaps if he doesn't walk or talk as well as he used to, and a cold knocks him out this much, it's time for him to consider not running for office for another four years. Why make the country suffer when you are admittedly not as spry or nimble as you once were? That admission should answer the question of 'should Biden be replaced?'.



