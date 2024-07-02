The First Biden Post Debate Interview Exclusive Will Basically Be Propaganda

You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on July 02, 2024
Townhall Media

Joe Biden has decided who will get the first sit down interview since his disastrous debate, and the choice is less than shocking.

As a reminder, George is a former Clinton official. He is hardly a 'non-biased' media personality.

Bingo!

Oh, there will be PLENTY of editing. Let's be real.

Jill will probably give him an earpiece and tell him what to say. 

The only thing that will convince people Biden is able to handle the demands of the Presidency is a live Press Conference and reporters asking off the cuff questions. Nothing else can replicate the debate setting.

It went very poorly the last time with Biden, too. Biden appeared with George after Afghanistan and that was also a disaster. Maybe they are setting Biden up?

It's another example of the Mainstream Media serving as the press wing of the Democrats. Nothing changes.





