The First Biden Post Debate Interview Exclusive Will Basically Be Propaganda

Joe Biden has decided who will get the first sit down interview since his disastrous debate, and the choice is less than shocking.

inbox: ABC NEWS ANNOUNCES GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS HAS EXCLUSIVE, FIRST TELEVISION INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SINCE THE DEBATE — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 2, 2024

As a reminder, George is a former Clinton official. He is hardly a 'non-biased' media personality.

Dems have been calling on Biden to do this for days now — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 2, 2024

Clinton’s lapdog to save the day. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 2, 2024

Bingo!

Live?



No editing? — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) July 2, 2024

Oh, there will be PLENTY of editing. Let's be real.

So he’ll be coddled & it will be highly edited. If he really wants to prove he’s fit let someone like Bret Baier or Brit Hume interview him. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 2, 2024

lol. Will be the softest of soft interviews — Ben Woods (@woods1166223) July 2, 2024

Where will the teleprompter be placed and who will be whispering into his ear? — David Gray (@Bad_DavidG) July 2, 2024

Jill will probably give him an earpiece and tell him what to say.

A Democrat staffer interviewing a Democrat President. — Hempstead Tires (@HempsteadTirez) July 2, 2024

I'm looking forward to the 14 camera cuts per sentence. — Dr. Cville Cyber (@CvilleCyber) July 2, 2024

Doing a puff piece interview with a known Democrat reporter does not move the needle one bit.



Take a live press conference from reporters for 60+ minutes. Let’s see how he looks there. — Aussie (@aussiegib25) July 2, 2024

The only thing that will convince people Biden is able to handle the demands of the Presidency is a live Press Conference and reporters asking off the cuff questions. Nothing else can replicate the debate setting.

Ah, yes. They need the Clinton boy to prop up the corpse. — V. (@Bielsabub) July 2, 2024

Circle the wagons. 😉

This worked SO well for Alec Baldwin to avoid charges. pic.twitter.com/x0z1C4y5k5 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 2, 2024

It went very poorly the last time with Biden, too. Biden appeared with George after Afghanistan and that was also a disaster. Maybe they are setting Biden up?

Unless the interview is aired live with zero edits it’s scripted PROPAGANDA — GetRobs (@GetRobs) July 2, 2024

It's another example of the Mainstream Media serving as the press wing of the Democrats. Nothing changes.















