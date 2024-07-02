Recent Democratic Kingmaker Rep. Clyburn Indicates Harris is the Only Replacement for Biden

Rep. Jim Clyburn, long credited with helping Joe Biden with the 2020 Democratic Primary, is indicating he will support Kamala Harris for Vice President if Joe Biden were to step aside.

Advertisement

"I will support [Kamala Harris] if [Joe Biden] were to step aside. ... We should do everything we can to bolster her, whether she's second place or at the top of the ticket."



— Rep. Jim Clyburn, when asked about the possibility of Biden dropping out of the presidential race pic.twitter.com/A3u55hKY0g — The Recount (@therecount) July 2, 2024

The problem for the Democrats? She polls just as badly as post debate Biden.

openly entertaining the hypothetical https://t.co/1RMHfqk3NF — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸 (@UrbanAchievr) July 2, 2024

When Biden has lost Clyburn, it look bad for his prospects.

Clyburn being the kingmaker for the party the last 6 years has been disastrous https://t.co/WKNuc7WBiJ — W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) July 2, 2024

Fair point.

Do you think Jill Biden took this well? https://t.co/tcxljhTLMc — Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto (@JosephFordCotto) July 2, 2024

Jill Biden probably threw a vase.

The rhetoric seems to be starting to shift. https://t.co/ILEK6RsvRd — Nolan (@NolanWaters5) July 2, 2024

"I want this ticket to continue to be Biden-Harris, and then we'll see what happens after the next election. ... This party should not, in any way, do anything to work around Ms. Harris." https://t.co/baOqgpCL3u — The Recount (@therecount) July 2, 2024

If Biden were to step aside, Clyburn seems unwilling to entertain anyone other than Kamala Harris.

Hmmm, the fact that today Jim Clyburn didn't emphatically say Joe Biden isn't dropping out and starts his Kamala Harris push "just in case" is telling to me. Something is up imo. https://t.co/ilWz4FcMZs — Mikey Aces (@Mikey5Aces) July 2, 2024

Kamala Harris watching Jim Clyburn suggesting he’d support her if Biden stepped aside. pic.twitter.com/FO1tmU0dbZ — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 2, 2024

She would still need to get through Donald Trump, and current polls don't indicate she could do that.

clearly everybody who thinks that this is going to happen has no concept of what human beings will do to hold onto power.



So what you’re telling me is if they force Jill Biden now she’s just gonna accept it and go away quietly? The Civil War will take place within the will… https://t.co/UKutkgHcU9 — Rick Barrett-The Armed Catholic™️ ⛪️ 📻🔫 (@ElArmedCatholic) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

If they have any dirt on Kamala Harris, expect it to be leaked.

The Democrats have blown their chances. All of the lies. All of the lawfare. They have destroyed their credibility. This is an epic failure made by the establishment. https://t.co/7n7Z0iZfZE — IAN MORCOTT (@FunLovingIan) July 2, 2024

Signaling the end of the road for Joe https://t.co/GPIS1T8hEO — Sam Galioto (@galioto1) July 2, 2024

It really feels notable for Clyburn to be commenting.

no way ever listen to a single cackling speech https://t.co/2POCUk65Ld — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) July 2, 2024

That's the one issue. She has zero likability and there is nothing that will fix that.







