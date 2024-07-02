NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things...
Recent Democratic Kingmaker Rep. Clyburn Indicates Harris is the Only Replacement for Biden

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on July 02, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Rep. Jim Clyburn, long credited with helping Joe Biden with the 2020 Democratic Primary, is indicating he will support Kamala Harris for Vice President if Joe Biden were to step aside.

The problem for the Democrats? She polls just as badly as post debate Biden.

When Biden has lost Clyburn, it look bad for his prospects.

Fair point.

Jill Biden probably threw a vase.

If Biden were to step aside, Clyburn seems unwilling to entertain anyone other than Kamala Harris.

She would still need to get through Donald Trump, and current polls don't indicate she could do that.

If they have any dirt on Kamala Harris, expect it to be leaked.

It really feels notable for Clyburn to be commenting. 

That's the one issue. She has zero likability and there is nothing that will fix that.



