Recent Democratic Kingmaker Rep. Clyburn Indicates Harris is the Only Replacement for Biden

Rep. Jim Clyburn, long credited with helping Joe Biden with the 2020 Democratic Primary, is indicating he will support Kamala Harris for Vice President if Joe Biden were to step aside.
"I will support [Kamala Harris] if [Joe Biden] were to step aside. ... We should do everything we can to bolster her, whether she's second place or at the top of the ticket."— The Recount (@therecount) July 2, 2024
— Rep. Jim Clyburn, when asked about the possibility of Biden dropping out of the presidential race pic.twitter.com/A3u55hKY0g
Oh here she comes! pic.twitter.com/IOE8PeiaFN https://t.co/dCORCy9RJy— Mika Shaye (@mikashaye) July 2, 2024
The problem for the Democrats? She polls just as badly as post debate Biden.
openly entertaining the hypothetical https://t.co/1RMHfqk3NF— Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸 (@UrbanAchievr) July 2, 2024
When Biden has lost Clyburn, it look bad for his prospects.
Clyburn being the kingmaker for the party the last 6 years has been disastrous https://t.co/WKNuc7WBiJ— W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) July 2, 2024
Fair point.
Do you think Jill Biden took this well? https://t.co/tcxljhTLMc— Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto (@JosephFordCotto) July 2, 2024
Jill Biden probably threw a vase.
The rhetoric seems to be starting to shift. https://t.co/ILEK6RsvRd— Nolan (@NolanWaters5) July 2, 2024
"I want this ticket to continue to be Biden-Harris, and then we'll see what happens after the next election. ... This party should not, in any way, do anything to work around Ms. Harris." https://t.co/baOqgpCL3u— The Recount (@therecount) July 2, 2024
If Biden were to step aside, Clyburn seems unwilling to entertain anyone other than Kamala Harris.
Hmmm, the fact that today Jim Clyburn didn't emphatically say Joe Biden isn't dropping out and starts his Kamala Harris push "just in case" is telling to me. Something is up imo. https://t.co/ilWz4FcMZs— Mikey Aces (@Mikey5Aces) July 2, 2024
Kamala Harris watching Jim Clyburn suggesting he’d support her if Biden stepped aside. pic.twitter.com/FO1tmU0dbZ— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 2, 2024
She would still need to get through Donald Trump, and current polls don't indicate she could do that.
clearly everybody who thinks that this is going to happen has no concept of what human beings will do to hold onto power.— Rick Barrett-The Armed Catholic™️ ⛪️ 📻🔫 (@ElArmedCatholic) July 2, 2024
So what you’re telling me is if they force Jill Biden now she’s just gonna accept it and go away quietly? The Civil War will take place within the will… https://t.co/UKutkgHcU9
If they have any dirt on Kamala Harris, expect it to be leaked.
The Democrats have blown their chances. All of the lies. All of the lawfare. They have destroyed their credibility. This is an epic failure made by the establishment. https://t.co/7n7Z0iZfZE— IAN MORCOTT (@FunLovingIan) July 2, 2024
Signaling the end of the road for Joe https://t.co/GPIS1T8hEO— Sam Galioto (@galioto1) July 2, 2024
It really feels notable for Clyburn to be commenting.
no way ever listen to a single cackling speech https://t.co/2POCUk65Ld— 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) July 2, 2024
That's the one issue. She has zero likability and there is nothing that will fix that.
