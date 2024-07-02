Bill Maher Calls for Biden to Drop Out but his Replacement Pick is Even More Absurd

It's almost like Bill Maher can have that 'aha' moment and right when you think he may finally get it, he retracts back into his Leftist shell.

Bill Maher calls for Biden to drop out, backs Gov. Gavin Newsom as Dem candidate https://t.co/Wn7OebH1fh pic.twitter.com/3YPPrOXNb3 — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2024

HBO host Bill Maher called on President Joe Biden to bow out of the election after his debate debacle — and backed California Gov. Gavin Newsom to run against Donald Trump. The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host compared the choice between Trump and Biden to the episode of “Happy Days” in which the Fonz jumps over a shark while water-skiing in his signature leather jacket – the pop-culture inspiration for the phrase “jumping the shark,” or running out of fresh material and turning to crazy ideas.

While Biden should absolutely drop out, Gavin Newsom is hardly the answer.

Bill Maher called for President Joe Biden to end his race for re-election in a guest essay for The New York Times. “If our presidential politics were a TV show, it would be a series past its prime in desperate need of new characters,” Maher wrote in a New York Times guest essay published Monday. The op-ed comes after the 81-year-old Biden appeared to freeze at times while struggling to answer questions from CNN moderators during last Thursday’s debate. Maher said his pick to replace Biden on the ticket is Newsom, since he presents a stark contrast to the incumbent: “He is forceful, is never at a loss for words or stats, never stumbles, is never intimidated. He’s unbullyable, and that’s important against Mr. Trump,” the political satirist said.

Newsom is a forceful little dictator, for sure. We all saw what he did in California during COVID.

This is Bill Maher in a nutshell. Is able to identify a liberal problem, immediately suggests the wrong solution. https://t.co/MA5AxO4yZm — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 2, 2024

wild how bill can hit all the problems on the left and suggest a solution that is one of the main sources of all the problems on the left lmao https://t.co/vRBIdUwlJV — Whatever 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 2, 2024

Newsom would be a catastrophic replacement. https://t.co/kIe2TuuVfx — Astrid Spain 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@astridspain1) July 2, 2024

Newsom would be the exact wrong answer.

let's see, an incompetent complete and utter failure

vs

a competent complete and utter failure



sounds pretty lose-lose https://t.co/3aaqKA4ew2 — eRock (@12erock) July 2, 2024

Mass exodus from CA, extreme lockdowns, mandates for thee but not me, $7 a gallon gas, LA & SF hell holes and Hollywood celebs speaking out and leaving. Great endorsement, @billmaher. https://t.co/hYk7FQ2ZEc — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) July 2, 2024

There is literally no case for Gavin Newsom other than he is somewhat handsome. Even that is just marginally.

This is not a surprise if you watch bill’s show at all.



He loves gov hair gel 🤣 https://t.co/9zL8MctlBy — Dave Ross (@drosssports) July 2, 2024

“Hey Bill, who’s the 2nd worse possible candidate we could run for President? The election is in 4 months by the way.”@billmaher: “Boy do I have the guy for you!” https://t.co/h2lP6wNtNS — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) July 2, 2024

Maybe it's time for the Democrats to recognize there are no good options on their side.







