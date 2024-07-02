Bill Maher Calls for Biden to Drop Out but his Replacement Pick is Even More Absurd

You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on July 02, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

It's almost like Bill Maher can have that 'aha' moment and right when you think he may finally get it, he retracts back into his Leftist shell.

HBO host Bill Maher called on President Joe Biden to bow out of the election after his debate debacle — and backed California Gov. Gavin Newsom to run against Donald Trump. 

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host compared the choice between Trump and Biden to the episode of “Happy Days” in which the Fonz jumps over a shark while water-skiing in his signature leather jacket – the pop-culture inspiration for the phrase “jumping the shark,” or running out of fresh material and turning to crazy ideas.

While Biden should absolutely drop out, Gavin Newsom is hardly the answer.

Bill Maher called for President Joe Biden to end his race for re-election in a guest essay for The New York Times.

“If our presidential politics were a TV show, it would be a series past its prime in desperate need of new characters,” Maher wrote in a New York Times guest essay published Monday.

The op-ed comes after the 81-year-old Biden appeared to freeze at times while struggling to answer questions from CNN moderators during last Thursday’s debate.

Maher said his pick to replace Biden on the ticket is Newsom, since he presents a stark contrast to the incumbent: 

“He is forceful, is never at a loss for words or stats, never stumbles, is never intimidated. He’s unbullyable, and that’s important against Mr. Trump,” the political satirist said.

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
Newsom is a forceful little dictator, for sure. We all saw what he did in California during COVID.

Newsom would be the exact wrong answer.

There is literally no case for Gavin Newsom other than he is somewhat handsome. Even that is just marginally.

Maybe it's time for the Democrats to recognize there are no good options on their side.



