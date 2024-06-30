Like a Snake Eating Itself Pro Palestine Protestors BLOCK Pride Parade

In just another example of the Left eating its own, today Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted a Pride Parade.

🚨 JUST IN: Palestine protestors are now. BLOCKING the Pride Parade in NYC, which includes “Queers for Palestine”



The left is having an existential crisis 🤣 pic.twitter.com/77UxsoA0RQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2024

The parade even included a 'Queers for Palestine' float, but that still was not enough to satiate the protestors.

Happening Now: Pro-Hamas protestors are destroying floats at the New York Pride parade and blocking the parade itself!



The video of the vandalized float is on Christopher street, in NYC. pic.twitter.com/jZ0waAxkuN — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 30, 2024

Surely damaging that float will bring peace to the Middle East.

Queers for Palestine activists block NYC Pride Parade holding a banner saying:



‘No Queer Liberation until Palestinian Liberation.’



🎥 @ScooterCasterNY



pic.twitter.com/3w12RyYC3i — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 30, 2024

Womp womp!

The left is like a snake eating itself. https://t.co/OCEC1mTNSR — Natalie O'Neil (@natlubrano) June 30, 2024

Don't interrupt them!





Let them implode from within

I don’t recognize my own party any longer https://t.co/TCES9ykerY — GloriaRomero (@GloriaJRomero) June 30, 2024

The nihilists are nihilating each other.



🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/jOQEXKBDVC — Sidge S. Mondo ن (@Magister_Mondo) June 30, 2024

It couldn't happen to a worse group of people.

You can’t make this stuff up! https://t.co/oWbBa0UJzf — Z The Boxing Cat⚖️🇺🇸 (@The_Boxing_CatZ) June 30, 2024

This is kind of awesome. https://t.co/rK2hKSyFeL — Peggy Wagner (Brennan) (@Simply_Peg) June 30, 2024

It's pure entertainment.

When will the progressive Left finally figure out that they have no friends in the Angry Watermelon Mob, and they've been backing the wrong team since October 7th? https://t.co/5igiV869RC — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 30, 2024

"Queers for Palestine" folks are going to get to a point where they're going to realize they're rooting for the wrong team.



Hopefully before they hit the concrete. https://t.co/vQ1XRDy6l0 — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) June 30, 2024

It's taking them quite some time to learn their lesson. It's almost like they may not be smart or informed people.

What are the chances the watermelons will be charged with hate crime? https://t.co/K3E3qnlKTI — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) June 30, 2024

Exactly zero.

Queers for Palestine is not looking like such a good choice now is it. https://t.co/tUpRJDlgyT — Lola (@Dolores_Galera) June 30, 2024

Such pathetic losers https://t.co/k6bN3yh4VM — Avi Lichtschein (@alicht) June 30, 2024

Wait what about intersectionality?? https://t.co/fY8Hb2J1WU — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) June 30, 2024

Apparently, that has flown right out the window.

Alphabets and the look at me crowd are most likely acting surprised. Can't fix stupid! https://t.co/Rl1FPyegKh — AlabamaTigress (@AlabamaTigress) June 30, 2024

I honestly didn't want to take the piss here. I also never wanted to say it out loud but, a lot of folks did say that these two movements are incompatible.

We did have a time when the Pride march would move along just fine but you've promoted these people for months. Enjoy 🤟🏼 https://t.co/UlxsAOLwzT — Still Here 🫘2️⃣0️⃣ (@RichOnTheRadio) June 30, 2024

This is an example of the Left reaping what they have sown.











