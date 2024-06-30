Newsweek Shows in Stark Detail How the Media Manipulates Facts to Push a...
Like a Snake Eating Itself Pro Palestine Protestors BLOCK Pride Parade

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:35 PM on June 30, 2024
AP Photo/George Walker IV

In just another example of the Left eating its own, today Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted a Pride Parade.

Advertisement

The parade even included a 'Queers for Palestine' float, but that still was not enough to satiate the protestors.

Surely damaging that float will bring peace to the Middle East.

Womp womp!

Don't interrupt them!

It couldn't happen to a worse group of people.

Advertisement

It's pure entertainment. 

It's taking them quite some time to learn their lesson. It's almost like they may not be smart or informed people.

Exactly zero.

Advertisement

Apparently, that has flown right out the window.

This is an example of the Left reaping what they have sown.




