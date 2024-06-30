On the Heels of Horrific Debate Unfazed Biden Family Huddles for Annie Leibovitz Vogue Fashion Shoot

After his horrific debate showing last week, one might think Joe Biden and family might spend this weekend consulting with doctors or advisors. Perhaps, he would meet with Democratic donors worried he is not able to win this election. If one thought Biden was doing any of those things, one would be wrong. Instead, his family sat for hair and makeup and a photo shoot.

Camp David: Biden family spent morning not having a summit but in hair and makeup for a shoot with Annie Leibovitz, Vogue photog who shot Biden/Obama/Clinton in March then suggested doing something informal with the Bidens. Family suggested this week, bc Hunter & family in town. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 30, 2024

At least they'll have some good pictures. Sigh.

Dear @NBCNews : looks like you got this story about as wrong as wrong could be. Should we demand you drop out of the news biz for the sake of the country? https://t.co/GFz0KGUUSC — Monique Pressley (@MoniquePressley) June 30, 2024

NBC reported today's meeting at Camp David was a campaign strategy meeting. Nope, just a photo shoot with a famed photographer. Not sure Americans will be comforted by that, actually.

Was it a mortician doing the hair and makeup? https://t.co/R4L11z4XP5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2024

Just a run through for the inevitable.

You don’t get vogue photoshoots if gramps drops out https://t.co/jHfObRECUD — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) June 30, 2024

Maybe that is why Jill Biden wanted to make sure she got one last photo shoot and fancy dress. Perhaps she senses the end is near for her husband's candidacy.

What a perfect set of political priorities. They will treasure those portraits at home in Wilmington in 2025. https://t.co/f1qbuRlKST — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) June 30, 2024

Oh good! I’m anxious to see how much Navy has grown. https://t.co/ISyVStPGEc — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) June 30, 2024

Oof! Navy won't likely make the Vogue spread. She is the grandchild not to be spoken of.

they’re gonna have to send it out 6 weeks after losing the White House but it’s gonna be a beautiful Christmas card https://t.co/tbrvZQ0Xyp — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 30, 2024

There is the silver lining.

Who cares about strategy, the fate of the nation &c. we've got to get our photo taken by a celebrity https://t.co/SNvL4E5g0L — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) June 30, 2024

Priorities!

Hi @voguemagazine @annieleibovitz I am old enough to remember that you refused to have @MELANIATRUMP on your cover but are fine to have the convicted felon son of @JoeBiden in for a special shoot while the tax payers foot his travel and security bill?

Do explain. https://t.co/H2XS25Qoh3 — GenXGirl (@Tiffkearney) June 30, 2024

That is an excellent and very fair question.

actual lol



look @ this point Jill is going to enter a level of hell deeper than Ted Kennedy — it’s almost impressive



LORTD she’s demonic https://t.co/Ujhdi77lak — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) June 30, 2024

Jill Biden never misses an opportunity to show herself off.

Unfortunately, it's reality and it's terrifying.

This man…This family…They do not take the office of the President seriously. They believe they are entitled to it. https://t.co/VvyNsdxzw6 — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) June 30, 2024

Entitled and disrespectful is the perfect description of this family.











