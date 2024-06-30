You're Paying Their Student Loans: Peer-Reviewed Paper Is Full of Nonsensical Woke Jargon
On the Heels of Horrific Debate Unfazed Biden Family Huddles for Annie Leibovitz Vogue Fashion Shoot

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on June 30, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After his horrific debate showing last week, one might think Joe Biden and family might spend this weekend consulting with doctors or advisors. Perhaps, he would meet with Democratic donors worried he is not able to win this election. If one thought Biden was doing any of those things, one would be wrong. Instead, his family sat for hair and makeup and a photo shoot.

At least they'll have some good pictures. Sigh.

NBC reported today's meeting at Camp David was a campaign strategy meeting. Nope, just a photo shoot with a famed photographer. Not sure Americans will be comforted by that, actually.

Just a run through for the inevitable.

Maybe that is why Jill Biden wanted to make sure she got one last photo shoot and fancy dress. Perhaps she senses the end is near for her husband's candidacy.

Oof! Navy won't likely make the Vogue spread. She is the grandchild not to be spoken of.

There is the silver lining.

Priorities!

That is an excellent and very fair question.

Jill Biden never misses an opportunity to show herself off.

Unfortunately, it's reality and it's terrifying.

Entitled and disrespectful is the perfect description of this family.




