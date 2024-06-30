Biden Press Secretary Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' Proclaiming Biden More Vigorous than Young Staffers

Like a Snake Eating Itself Pro Palestine Protestors BLOCK Pride Parade
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on June 30, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Biden White House is doing its best to get the public to not believe what they see in front of their lying eyes.

If there is a young White House aide moving more slowly than Joe Biden, they should immediately seek medical help. There is a problem.

Understandably, this guy's job is to run coverage for the Biden White House, but at least say something that is in the realm of believable. First, the stutter lie and now this.

At some point, you have to accept what is right in front of your face.

Speaking of blinking, Biden does not blink at all and that is also problematic.

If his staff are literal sloths, that is also very problematic.

Perhaps some ocean front property?

They have to say something because it's that bad.

The poor dogs could only do so much.

Apparently, Bates thinks all of America is on the same drugs they give Joe Biden.






