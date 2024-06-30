Biden Press Secretary Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' Proclaiming Biden More Vigorous than Young Staffers

The Biden White House is doing its best to get the public to not believe what they see in front of their lying eyes.

Advertisement

If there is a young White House aide moving more slowly than Joe Biden, they should immediately seek medical help. There is a problem.

It’s amazing how this guy isn’t a source of more mockery. Most of the press corps just eats it up. A few months ago Bates tried to shoot down a story of mine on a lie Biden tells about his stutter. When I called Bates out on lying to me he just didn’t acknowledge it.… https://t.co/Xn0Dba7S2d pic.twitter.com/MV5UTzL0QG — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 30, 2024

Understandably, this guy's job is to run coverage for the Biden White House, but at least say something that is in the realm of believable. First, the stutter lie and now this.

Leader is strong. Leader is Fine. https://t.co/jAcuq8rCln — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2024

Had dinner last night with probably my most far left friend. His VERY successful career is also positively affected by Dem pols in power.

Even he sees it after the debate.

This is just silly now. https://t.co/z7HQhr8hOg — Marty (@martyguthrie) June 30, 2024

At some point, you have to accept what is right in front of your face.

It tires younger aids because they are having to pre chew his food and change his diapers. https://t.co/ZhD7pip1q8 — Taylor Houchins (@Tehouchins) June 30, 2024

It’s long past time to abandon the charade. https://t.co/zC74Add2NZ — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 30, 2024

“Biden maintains a schedule that tires younger aides” ?? This is a ‘blink twice if you need help’ quote. https://t.co/ifjr8YLetE — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 30, 2024

Speaking of blinking, Biden does not blink at all and that is also problematic.

This is hysterical. Biden is reasoning in a Socratic way. He’s doing everything! Running circles around younger aides! https://t.co/qwilnDRLl3 — WhatsTheFuss? (@WhatsFuss) June 30, 2024

If his staff are literal sloths, that is also very problematic.

Who believes this? And if you do, can I sell you some magic beans? https://t.co/BnLNav79Rv — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) June 30, 2024

Perhaps some ocean front property?

Advertisement

If you have to say it, he’s pretty bad off. https://t.co/2B9w4dehSz — 🌭 beastie wiener 🌭 (@GayLittleWiener) June 30, 2024

They have to say something because it's that bad.

Joseph Goebbels is jealous of this piece of propaganda — Rando1960 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Rando19601) June 30, 2024

My god, Pravda has nothing on these people…🤭 — VanderVered (@vander_vered) June 30, 2024

Of course he's tiring out young staff. They're always having to chase him around the yard when he wanders off. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) June 30, 2024

The poor dogs could only do so much.

I dont blame him for doing his job but that is some delusion — Chief Diversity Expert 🇺🇸 (@VTOL_Penguin) June 30, 2024

Apparently, Bates thinks all of America is on the same drugs they give Joe Biden.



















