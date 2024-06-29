Did 'Middle Class Joe' Biden Tell the Folks at Waffle House Where He...
First Uvalde Cowards Charged After Refusing to Defend School Shooting Victims

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

The first Uvalde officers have been charged as a result of the tragic school shooting in 2022.

Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo and a former district officer are facing indictment on charges of endangering a child in the aftermath of the 2022 Uvalde School Tragedy.  

State Senator Roland Gutierrez’s office confirms indictments are coming for Arredondo and former UCISD officer Adrian Gonzales.

Nico LaHood, Gonzales' attorney, released a statement Friday on his client's arrest.  

Our firm represents Adrian Gonzales.  He will be self surrendering so the judicial process can move forward. It is very early on, in our representation, so we will be working to acquire the evidence, the government is relying on, in this accusation. Mr Gonzales’ position is he did not violate school district policy or state law. The application of this statute, to law enforcement, under these circumstances is unprecedented in the state of Texas.  It will take time to evaluate these allegations and the underlying facts.

In the 30-page indictment released Friday, Arredondo faces 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony.  Every count is in relation to a survivor from Classroom 112 at Robb Elementary. 

The charges are related to their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, which occurred at the school on May 24, 2022. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the massacre. More than 370 officers were present the day of the massacre and waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.

It's high time officers who failed to protect babies and teachers are held to account.

It was utter depravity.

Any man with a gun should have run in to help those kids, but police officers standing down is truly unforgivable. Mothers begged police to give them their guns and they would go in, for goodness sake.

It was a display of pure cowardice. May they finally face some consequences in a court of law and may God bless the families of the victims.




