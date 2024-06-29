First Uvalde Cowards Charged After Refusing to Defend School Shooting Victims

The first Uvalde officers have been charged as a result of the tragic school shooting in 2022.

MUGSHOT RELEASED: Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo and a former officer are facing indictment on charges of abandoning and endangering a child in the aftermath of the 2022 Uvalde School Tragedy. Story: https://t.co/BLtxm4QEo3 pic.twitter.com/9mEPxMGcTv — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) June 28, 2024

Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo and a former district officer are facing indictment on charges of endangering a child in the aftermath of the 2022 Uvalde School Tragedy. State Senator Roland Gutierrez’s office confirms indictments are coming for Arredondo and former UCISD officer Adrian Gonzales. Nico LaHood, Gonzales' attorney, released a statement Friday on his client's arrest. Our firm represents Adrian Gonzales. He will be self surrendering so the judicial process can move forward. It is very early on, in our representation, so we will be working to acquire the evidence, the government is relying on, in this accusation. Mr Gonzales’ position is he did not violate school district policy or state law. The application of this statute, to law enforcement, under these circumstances is unprecedented in the state of Texas. It will take time to evaluate these allegations and the underlying facts. In the 30-page indictment released Friday, Arredondo faces 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony. Every count is in relation to a survivor from Classroom 112 at Robb Elementary. The charges are related to their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, which occurred at the school on May 24, 2022. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the massacre. More than 370 officers were present the day of the massacre and waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.

NEW: Pedro Arredondo, the Uvalde school police chief, and another officer are being charged with child endangerment after they failed to engage with the mass sh**ter who k*IIed 21 innocent people.



Hold these cowards accountable! pic.twitter.com/6uM4jX7E2y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2024

It's high time officers who failed to protect babies and teachers are held to account.

This was the correct decision. The Uvalde school massacre was allowed to continue by Arredondo and everyone who followed his orders. I would indict all of them. I’ve never seen anything more outrageously disgusting as grown men standing idle outside classrooms listening to little… pic.twitter.com/LDbJpJEYVk — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 28, 2024

It was utter depravity.

Update— both Arredondo and an officer were charged with criminal endangerment. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 28, 2024

Arredondo was charged with 10 counts of child endangerment and known criminal negligence for the Uvalde massacre.



I am guessing it’s under Texas Code § 22.041, which penalizes *an act or omission* as criminal negligence. https://t.co/yDGS9Bigzp — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 28, 2024

Any man with a gun should have run in to help those kids, but police officers standing down is truly unforgivable. Mothers begged police to give them their guns and they would go in, for goodness sake.

It was shocking.

If putting your life on the line for children isn’t worth it, tell me what is…. — David Chase (@SirDavidChase) June 28, 2024

These men were cowards- I remember them stopping others ( including a mother) in going into the school- while they stood by and drank out of their water bottles. There are so many heroic stories about police saving lives- why couldn’t this have been one. Just awful. — Janet Gartner (@janet_gart87502) June 28, 2024

It was a display of pure cowardice. May they finally face some consequences in a court of law and may God bless the families of the victims.











