EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary Gavin Newsom Substitution (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on June 28, 2024
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

The hits just keep on coming for Joe Biden. This time, Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and huge media personality, hosted one of his famous 'emergency press conferences' to discuss last night's debate. You can watch the whole thing below.

Basically, he said he was shocked Biden could even stand up for two hours and he's basically a vegetable. He also believes the Democrats have to replace him.

It was hilarious.

Apparently, they were buying the media's lies about Biden and denying what was before their very eyes.

RECEIPTS! Townhall's John Hasson Tweets BRUTAL Thread of Dem Politicians Saying 'Biden Is Fine'
Grateful Calvin
Indeed! The Newsom part at the end of the video is not to be missed. He rails against Newsom and exposes what a hypocritical scum bag Newsom is.

Trump was not about to allow Biden to get away with lying about his golf game.

Truly, this is what should scare America. Clearly, it isn't Joe Biden and he was the one elected.

Yes, and the Mainstream Media ran cover for the Democrats.

After last night, Biden's capabilities are quite clear. When famous people who don't often dabble in politics are feeling the need to comment on the Presidential race, things have gone very awry for the Democrats.




