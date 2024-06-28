Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary Gavin Newsom Substitution (WATCH)

The hits just keep on coming for Joe Biden. This time, Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and huge media personality, hosted one of his famous 'emergency press conferences' to discuss last night's debate. You can watch the whole thing below.

Emergency Press Conference - The Dems Sent Biden out For Slaughter pic.twitter.com/SxwzJb5cKr — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 28, 2024

Basically, he said he was shocked Biden could even stand up for two hours and he's basically a vegetable. He also believes the Democrats have to replace him.

It was hilarious.

Where has everybody been the last 4 years? https://t.co/l0WI84T2Po — Dante (@DanteTheDon) June 28, 2024

Apparently, they were buying the media's lies about Biden and denying what was before their very eyes.

Based… and Dave is right about Gavin Newsome https://t.co/BXDHDQxBcd — Désirée Cachette (@DesireeCachette) June 28, 2024

Dave is absolutely spot on about Gavin Newsom, the guy can’t even Govern is own state effectively and has no business even thinking about the White House.



California is severely mismanaged, his body of work is atrocious and if somehow the Democrats think this is their guy it… — just1n (@just1nvest) June 28, 2024

Indeed! The Newsom part at the end of the video is not to be missed. He rails against Newsom and exposes what a hypocritical scum bag Newsom is.

Trump saying you have to be smart to win a club championship was the best. Close second was when he made fun of Biden saying he’s a 6 handicap. America doesn’t know it yet, but she healed a bit last night. — Chris Mancuso 🚀🚀 (@SeltzerKing_) June 28, 2024

Trump was not about to allow Biden to get away with lying about his golf game.

No the scary part is no one is demanding to know who is running the executive branch of our govt!! Biggest political scandal in US history!!! Wake up and demand to know!!! — ParadigmX (@Geewhizjr1) June 28, 2024

Truly, this is what should scare America. Clearly, it isn't Joe Biden and he was the one elected.

Dems all repeating the line “Trump lied” but none of them have the self awareness to realize the entire Dem party has been blatantly lying about Biden’s incoherence for years and continue to do so. — Wealth Theory (@Wealth_Theory) June 28, 2024

Yes, and the Mainstream Media ran cover for the Democrats.

100% they are trying to force Biden out. — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) June 28, 2024

Rumor has it he still hasn’t finished this sentence pic.twitter.com/zLK8zaryKF — FSUBrando🍢 (@FSUBrando) June 28, 2024

Biden couldn't play bingo in a nursing home. Now everyone knows it. — phil beisel (@pbeisel) June 28, 2024

Biden def went home and watched Matlock after the debate while Jill spoon fed him soft foods 😭😭😭 — Jonnie King 🍌👑 (@JonnieKing) June 28, 2024

After last night, Biden's capabilities are quite clear. When famous people who don't often dabble in politics are feeling the need to comment on the Presidential race, things have gone very awry for the Democrats.











