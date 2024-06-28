Ana Navarro Struggles to Understand Why Joe Biden Was So Awful Last Night

Ana Navarro-Cardenas, political pundit and fake conservative, was left confused after Biden hosted a rally today and seemed much more peppy than his horrible debate last night. That's called 'sundowning', Ana. Look it up. Good thing bad things only happen in the world between 10 am - 4 pm EST when Biden is on his game. Also, reading off a teleprompter is much different than debating and thinking on your feet.

This is downright inexplicable.

Debate Biden was a disaster.

NC rally Biden -just 18 hours later- is on fire.



Dear @JoeBiden please get rid of everyone who prepared you for that debate. DO IT NOW. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 28, 2024

There is no preparation to help Joe Biden unless they have better drugs to give him beforehand.

I can sit with my mom in the afternoon and discuss politics, current events, family stories, etc.



And later, when we go out to dinner, she doesn't understand what a menu is.



She's a year younger than Biden. — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) June 28, 2024

Where did his Cold go? 🤡 — DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) June 28, 2024

It must have been a 24 hour cold.

Google “sundowning” bitch. We ain’t stu 🤬 — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) June 28, 2024

Readers aren't stupid but Ana may be.

HE'S MEDIOCRE, BUT THE DIFFERENCE IS THAT HE'S JUST READING FROM A TELEPROMPTER. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) June 28, 2024

Apparently Ana is impressed Biden can read.

They overpreped him.

He had only one minute to answer a question but he knows so much he can barly answer in 5 minutes because things are complicated

Plus he wanted to call out Trumps lies but he had no time to do it

So he started to stutter. — Sibylle (@AHaschi) June 28, 2024

Oh yes, of course. He is so brilliant the rest of us can't understand his superior intellect. That has to be it.

Tell me you don’t understand how dementia works without telling me you don’t understand how dementia works. — janice (@chestnuthell) June 28, 2024

Yeah, it's his staff's fault, not the advanced dementia. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) June 28, 2024

Shocking! At 1:30 pm EST while READING he is full of energy! Compare that to having to “think on his feet” at 9:30 pm. Gee, why is that?!



Familiar with “Sun downing”? — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) June 28, 2024

Not sure if she is this dumb or just playing that dumb on TV.

It’s easier when you’re reading off a teleprompter — aka (@akafacehots) June 28, 2024

It's not inexplicable. These are prepared mid-afternoon remarks to a rowdy crowd; that was a late-night debate with no audience.



Lowering the bar this way—to the point where giving a coherent stump speech to party faithful qualifies as triumphant—is how Dems got into this mess. https://t.co/GMyBHQYx1k — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 28, 2024

This is exactly why the Democrats are in the shape they are in now.

It's quite simple… There's teleprompter Joe and there's speaking extemporaneously Joe.



No teleprompter means he has to think for himself and speak without a script written for him.



Reading is not the problem. https://t.co/k7jbOEG0Ve — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 28, 2024

How did we let this supergenius escape our fold https://t.co/siJqbf0af3 — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) June 28, 2024

Apparently, Americans are just not smart enough to understand the genius of Joe Biden. It's a shame. Heh.



