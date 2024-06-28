EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary...
RECEIPTS! Townhall's John Hasson Tweets BRUTAL Thread of Dem Politicians Saying 'Biden Is...
Tucker Embarrasses Reporter, Leaves Her Humiliated As Audience Howls
Biden Says One Thing He Still Does Well Is Tell the Truth (Fact-Check:...
Alexander Vindman Wants to Know Why Trump As President Did Nothing to End...
Joe Biden Goes Down With the Ship, Democrats in Full Panic Mode!
WINNING! Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Sex Changes for Minors
VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve...
Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants
Dem Rep Assures Those Thinking Biden Can't Do the Job That 'We Have...
After Biden's Debate Disaster Democrats Must Replace Him or Accept Certain Humiliating Def...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Declares: 'Chevron is Overruled'
Brutal: Trump's Campaign Let Biden Do ALL the Talking (or Mumbling) in This...

Ana Navarro Struggles to Understand Why Joe Biden Was So Awful Last Night

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:00 PM on June 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ana Navarro-Cardenas, political pundit and fake conservative, was left confused after Biden hosted a rally today and seemed much more peppy than his horrible debate last night. That's called 'sundowning', Ana. Look it up. Good thing bad things only happen in the world between 10 am - 4 pm EST when Biden is on his game. Also, reading off a teleprompter is much different than debating and thinking on your feet. 

Advertisement

There is no preparation to help Joe Biden unless they have better drugs to give him beforehand.

It must have been a 24 hour cold.

Readers aren't stupid but Ana may be.

Apparently Ana is impressed Biden can read.

Recommended

Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary Gavin Newsom Substitution (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

Oh yes, of course. He is so brilliant the rest of us can't understand his superior intellect. That has to be it.

Not sure if she is this dumb or just playing that dumb on TV.

This is exactly why the Democrats are in the shape they are in now.

Advertisement

Apparently, Americans are just not smart enough to understand the genius of Joe Biden. It's a shame. Heh.


Tags: ANA NAVARRO DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN OLD RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary Gavin Newsom Substitution (WATCH)
justmindy
RECEIPTS! Townhall's John Hasson Tweets BRUTAL Thread of Dem Politicians Saying 'Biden Is Fine'
Grateful Calvin
Alexander Vindman Wants to Know Why Trump As President Did Nothing to End the Russia/Ukraine War
Doug P.
Tucker Embarrasses Reporter, Leaves Her Humiliated As Audience Howls  
Twitchy Video
Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants
Aaron Walker
WATCH the Painfully Awkward 'Lovers Spat' Between Morning Joe and Mika Over Biden's Debate Performance
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dave Portnoy Sounds a Panic Alarm about Vegetable Joe Biden and a Scary Gavin Newsom Substitution (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement