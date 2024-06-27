Michelle Obama Has Been Absent from the Biden Campaign Circuit and the Rumor Mill is Churning

Oh, the rumors are getting juicy! Apparently, there may be a reason America hasn't seen Michelle Obama on the campaign trail for Biden and it is very personal.

New: Michelle Obama has privately expressed frustration over how the Bidens largely exiled her close friend Kathleen Buhle, Hunter’s ex-wife.



That's partly why she hasn't campaigned for Biden so far & initially resisted in 2020, ppl familiar tell Axios.https://t.co/nr25t9Ss4V — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 27, 2024

Advertisement

Apparently, Michelle Obama is a girl's girl and practicing girl code. If you ignore her friend, she will ignore you.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama privately has expressed frustration over how the Biden family largely exiled her close friend Kathleen Buhle after Buhle's messy divorce from Hunter Biden, two people familiar with the relationship told Axios. Why it matters: The family tensions — and the former first lady's disdain for partisan politics — are partly why one of the Democrats' most popular voices hasn't campaigned for President Biden's re-election, the sources said, even as former President Obama has been a willing surrogate. Michelle Obama also was initially reluctant to campaign for Biden after he became the Democratic nominee in 2020, people familiar with the situation told Axios.

Biden's team says the relationship between the families is strong, pointing to public displays of camaraderie that continue today. But the sources told Axios that the relationship changed in 2015.

That was when then-Vice President Biden was weighing a presidential run, and President Obama was not encouraging it.

President Obama was not encouraging it. It also was the year Biden's son Beau died of cancer, setting off years of tumult within the family that included Hunter Biden and Buhle's divorce in 2017.

Who could blame Michelle for siding with Hunter's ex after seeing all the stuff he was up to?

“After the event, [the Obamas] privately described the Biden family dynamics there as "l’weird sh*t.’”



Worst election in history but at least the gossip is good. https://t.co/5QpfN9uiAe — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 27, 2024

I mean, the Obamas are wrong about a whole lot of things, but that is one area where they are right.

Wait until the Obamas hear about how the Biden family ignores a daughter and granddaughter. https://t.co/Xc5z7UIqdz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2024

wait til Michelle finds out how the Bidens treat one of their grandchildren https://t.co/7UfvgKGXyn — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 27, 2024

If grandparents aren't loyal to their own grandchildren, how can they be expected to be loyal to anyone?

"Buhle had to deal with Hunter's drug use and infidelity — and then Biden family members blamed Buhle for some of the salacious details of his behavior becoming public." https://t.co/PgFqXArJQl — Brittany (@bccover) June 27, 2024

"The famously insular Bidens disapproved of Buhle writing the book with some unflattering details about the family, but Buhle's defenders noted that she wrote it only after Hunter's own book had included intimate details about their marriage and his addictions." — Brittany (@bccover) June 27, 2024

Advertisement

It's almost like the Bidens are enablers who never make Hunter take responsibility for his own actions.

Horse hockey.@MichelleObama is hoping to be the emergency replacement candidate after the debate. That would be hard to reconcile with having campaigned for him prior to any proof positive that he is not mentally capable. https://t.co/U7tymGfVss — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) June 27, 2024

This is another theory. Tonight's debate will show the world what Biden can do. Right now, the bar is on the ground so time will tell if he can even step over it without tripping.



















