Swing State Voters Believe Trump is Better for Democracy and Crazed Leftists are BIG Mad

Oh, these numbers have to have the Biden camp spiraling.

NEW POLL: Swing-state "deciders" trust Trump more than Biden to protect democracy https://t.co/0EPQxPacP0 — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2024

Voters in key states who will likely decide the election trust former President Trump more than President Biden to handle threats to democracy, according to a survey released Wednesday. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post/Schar School, surveyed voters across six swing states and identified a subgroup of respondents labeled as “deciders.” It found that 38 percent of “deciders” said Trump would do a better job of handling threats of democracy to the U.S., while 29 percent said Biden and 23 percent said neither.

It's good to see so many voters waking up to the reality of what Democrats are trying to pull.

Among all swing state voters, 44 percent said they trust the presumptive GOP nominee more to protect democracy, while 33 percent said the incumbent. About 16 percent said they trusted neither, and 7 percent said they trusted both equally, per the poll.

That bodes very poorly for the Democrats, but very well for the future of America.

Turns out voters think prosecuting your political opponent isn't very Democratic. https://t.co/Cvrrrj1uDf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2024

Womp Womp!

i hope tapper and bash ask biden why swing-state "deciders" think he's a bigger thread to democracy than trump — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 26, 2024

Now, now, we know they won't ask Biden any difficult questions.

They went for that short term endorphin rush of courtroom sketches and mugshots instead of thinking through some long term strategy. — Roaring 20s (@JohnWonderlin) June 26, 2024

Yeah, because Trump isn’t the one putting his political opponent through a rigged show trial in the middle of an election. Trump also isn’t trying to bankrupt his opponent or take his opponents name off the ballots. Biden is a dictator and if we actually had a free press they… — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 26, 2024

Voters see Trump running a campaign to try and win back his seat after he accepted the results of the 2020 election. The problem is, Democrats doubt they can win fairly.

Devastating poll for the Regime.



Their Stalinist law-fare has backfired tremendously. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) June 26, 2024

Turns out you can't save democracy by ending democracy 🤔🤔 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 26, 2024

This swing state voter certainly does NOT trust him. — 🌺🌺RissieRuff 🦅🦅🏈⚾️🏀🏒🐶🐱 (@ChrissieRuff) June 26, 2024

All one has to do is look at Biden's actions and it is easy to see he can't be trusted with a democracy. Not only is he in no condition to run a country or anything else for that matter, he simply is not a good man. Look at his treatment of Hunter's out of wedlock child and there is no other conclusion to draw.

Whoa, wait a minute! Whose poll is that, Laura Trump's? I get polls on the economy favoring Trump, but protecting democracy? That's preposterous. So it comes down to the question itself and how it was framed. "Do you trust Biden or Trump to use the nuke button first?" — Bill Robinson (@trumpsajerk) June 26, 2024

In light of the court case and guilty findings for Trump, how is he still allowed to Run in a debate?? — JoshaMalu (@JoshuaMathewL) June 26, 2024

Of course, some Leftists have a very difficult time accepting reality. They were big mad in the comments. Much like Biden and their fellow Democrats, they cannot accept the fact people don't like Biden or his policies.

Americans aren’t too keen on inept fascist regimes, apparently. — Chris C (@mrfudd0) June 26, 2024

Here's hoping we get rid of the current one in November.











