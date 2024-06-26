Swing State Voters Believe Trump is Better for Democracy and Crazed Leftists are BIG Mad

That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo

Oh, these numbers have to have the Biden camp spiraling. 

Voters in key states who will likely decide the election trust former President Trump more than President Biden to handle threats to democracy, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by The Washington Post/Schar School, surveyed voters across six swing states and identified a subgroup of respondents labeled as “deciders.” It found that 38 percent of “deciders” said Trump would do a better job of handling threats of democracy to the U.S., while 29 percent said Biden and 23 percent said neither.

It's good to see so many voters waking up to the reality of what Democrats are trying to pull.

Among all swing state voters, 44 percent said they trust the presumptive GOP nominee more to protect democracy, while 33 percent said the incumbent. About 16 percent said they trusted neither, and 7 percent said they trusted both equally, per the poll.

That bodes very poorly for the Democrats, but very well for the future of America.

Womp Womp!

Now, now, we know they won't ask Biden any difficult questions.

Voters see Trump running a campaign to try and win back his seat after he accepted the results of the 2020 election. The problem is, Democrats doubt they can win fairly. 

All one has to do is look at Biden's actions and it is easy to see he can't be trusted with a democracy. Not only is he in no condition to run a country or anything else for that matter, he simply is not a good man. Look at his treatment of Hunter's out of wedlock child and there is no other conclusion to draw.

Of course, some Leftists have a very difficult time accepting reality. They were big mad in the comments. Much like Biden and their fellow Democrats, they cannot accept the fact people don't like Biden or his policies.

Here's hoping we get rid of the current one in November.




