Tweeps Hilariously Seize on Today's Supreme Court Language to Declare the REAL Name of Elon's Platform

At Twitchy, we have some excellent coverage of all the Supreme Court goings on. One important word choice by the Supreme Court today really means more than any other decision here in these 'Twitchy' parts.
Justice Barrett saying "I don't care about your rebrand, Elon" LOLOL pic.twitter.com/hPwjEd2dDW— Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) June 26, 2024
Elon doing his level best to rename this app and the public, and now the courts, are not having it. Twitter is Twitter and it will always be.
The Supreme Court has ruled that we can still call it Twitter. https://t.co/fUT4WDE9Mw— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 26, 2024
Obviously, there is no higher court, so this is the final word. (This is clearly just a joke as Elon can name his platform whatever he wants. Tweeps and judges just refuse to accept it).
While that's funny, it infers unfamiliarity with the entities they're ruling on that should've demanded a bit more research.— Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) June 26, 2024
For this one time, they were exactly right, so we will let it go.
Elons reign of tyranny is finally over.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 26, 2024
Even Elon makes a mistake every once in a while.
BREAKING:— taliblond (@taliblond) June 26, 2024
SCOTUS rules 6-3 that it’s “Twitter” https://t.co/LaAg6RU0Bg
How @jarvis_best doesn’t have 30k followers is a crime against humanity. He regularly reports on the most important legal developments. @CIJ_ICJ, get off your asses and do something worthwhile. https://t.co/XesLoslyO7— Pounce de León (@ScipioPersicus) June 26, 2024
He is criminally under followed.
No, it said it will use the former names for events during those times.— Teslavangelist (@teslavangelist) June 26, 2024
Should you time travel, then yes SCOTUS endorses time-adjusted labels https://t.co/eaBDfEzi2f
Stupid post. She was just setting common language during debate.— JackCommentary (@jackcommentary) June 26, 2024
Some tweeps take Twitter jokes way too seriously. Lighten up and have some fun.
Some good comes out of these rulings anyway, I see. https://t.co/qrc7v01nTn— Jeremy Abrahamson (@JeremyAbrahams8) June 26, 2024
Of course, you should stay right here and read 'Twitchy' for all of the latest decisions.
I can live with this one. https://t.co/P0PIfZZbNB— LostTribeRoots (@losttriberoots) June 26, 2024
Watershed opinion from the Supremes.— Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) June 26, 2024
This is the real ruling.— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 26, 2024
That's what is called 'burying the lede'.
Damn. We are so back!!!! Hell yeah! I hated it when Xerox bought it, I'm calling it Twitter forever.— Neal Davis (That/Guy) (@NealDav80449822) June 26, 2024
I’ve been reliably informed that settled law is unchallengeable— 𝐊𝐂 𝐎'𝐃𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@KCOnTheRadio) June 26, 2024
Deadnames are back on the menu, boys!— Harlan Rosen (@harlanrosen) June 26, 2024
For some of us, they never were off the menu. Heh.
Actually, by law we now *must* call it Twitter.— reader78 (@reader78357524) June 26, 2024
Just to be sure, it should only be called 'Twitter' from here on out. One does not want to run afoul of the law.
